Cap Times Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 12

Three candidates — Amani Latimer Burris, Goodwill Chekwube Obieze and Larry Palm — are running for the District 12 seat on Dane County’s Board of Supervisors.
Palm was appointed to the seat representing the city’s north side following the death of Paul Rusk, who had served in the position since 2002.
The two candidates with the most votes after the Feb. 16 primary will move on to the general election April 6. Whoever is elected will serve a one-year term.
The Cap Times sent out a questionnaire to all candidates for the District 12 Dane County Board race. Learn more about these candidates and where they stand on key issues facing the county.
Amani Latimer Burris
Age: 51
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: Wisconsin Biden-Harris Coalition (Outreach Support), HIV/AIDS Resource Center (Educator/Advocate); Goodman Pool/Shelley Glover Foundation, city of Madison (Election Official/Inspector), March for Our Lives/Teens to the Bus (Washington DC), Above the Clouds, Madison’s Equal Opportunity Commission (Editor), Christ the Solid Rock Church (Parents Board), Women in Focus, Black Women’s Wellness, Community Access Television (Board Member), Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, Madison Black Restaurant Week, UMOJA Magazine, National Urban League and NAACP (Advisor, Foreclosure Defense, Advocate).
Campaign website: www.AmaniForWisconsin.com; info@AmaniForWisconsin.com; Twitter: @Amani4Wisconsin; Facebook: @Amani4Wisconsin; Instagram: Amani4Wisconsin
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
All things COVID-19 and all of the issues it impacts, which underscored and highlighted the unequal impacts on some communities, has been quietly crushing others, then been debilitating to yet others, and has silenced or kept others in complete isolation.
We are all attempting to survive and live beyond COVID-19 and the environment it has caused (and/or further accelerated).
All of us have been affected. All of us have been asked to and will need to be part of the solution. We must engage. We all need restoration and relief. We’re in the same community.
Working together, inclusively and in diversity, there is the possibility to resolve that which affects us all in our collective health and environment: Physically. Mentally. Emotionally. Financially. Spiritually.
Among Dane County’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize in next year’s budget?
Economic restoration and equity and security, doing our part to make people whole, to help our shared-community get through this. We have the opportunity to make a difference and address those issues that dog us, are uncivil or are not congruent with our shared-values and future growth and safety of our community whether this be in education, housing, aging, environmentally, in-business, or racial equity and disparities.
We can be creative and innovative in creating a future community where everyone has room to breathe and be as they are.
What should Dane County do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
Listen, hear, communicate and take action. Lead. Reach out. Understand people are exhausted and a lot of folks are economically drained or worried about it but prideful. Anticipate the systems that are needed to survive falling off the cliff.
How do you think about making local government more accessible to people?
Make space. Invite people in. Share and communicate information (even if you know it already). Meet people where they are. Move from being an evaluator to a translator. Listen and hear and take action. Expand the circle of government. Be transparent and explain the process instead of being a cog or bubble. Foster diversity and inclusivity, not just for the sake of diversity but because it makes the solutions better. Imagine the room differently and remember when it was exclusive (e.g. to gender, to orientation). Value experience that is unlike your own. Realize that the government serves the people not the other way around. Expand the room. Ditch the club. Show people how to do things. Be people oriented. Back up lip-service with action. Go beyond the data into real life. See yourself in others. Be part of the solution. See what is missing and seek to act upon it.
What do you believe is the Dane County Board's role in criminal justice reform?
The Dane County Board is instrumental in the jail conversations, the court system, as well as implementation of local criminal and civil ordinances, rules and offices (which all have an impact on people and can affect a community for decades). Further, the sheriff’s department is a county agency, and under the purview of Dane County. The board has the power to steer the conversations of what criminal justice reform encompasses and how the justice system functions on a local level. The county controls the money and thus makes financial decisions about our communicated values.
Goodwill Chekwube Obieze
Age: 26
Prior elected office: Student senator at Madison College, vice president at UW-Oshkosh Student Government (OSA)
Other public service: Youth vice president at Living Spring Church, general secretary at Union of Nigerians in Madison Area (UNIMA)
Campaign website: goodwill4countyboard.com
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
F-35: By having the F-35 jets into Madison, it will force a lot of my constituents out of their homes due to environmental impacts, i.e. noise. I will work to have the federal government provide financial assistance to those that are negatively impacted. My constituents still agree that it should never be in a residential area. Finally, I will support plans that make this a climate crisis that will prioritize those who are vulnerable, including persons who are currently homeless, disabled and low-income tenants.
PFAS: I will continue to promote the fish consumption advisory at Lake Monona and Starkweather Creek. I will propose a temporary ban from fishing in those lakes until investigations are complete. I will continue to work with DHS and DNR on how to mediate and safely guide our community. I would support the adoption of standards necessary to protect infants, children, and persons especially vulnerable to toxins.
Among Dane County’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize in next year’s budget?
The first thing I will prioritize is how do we support my constituents and local businesses who were affected by the pandemic. I will also tackle homelessness issue in our community by collaborating with partners like the city of Madison and state of Wisconsin. My ultimate goal is to have nobody homeless in Dane County by providing affordable and quality housing, healthcare and employment opportunities.
What should Dane County do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
One of the reasons I decided to run for the people’s office is seeing how much my neighbors and local businesses are negatively impacted by the pandemic. We are tired of waiting for Congress to do their job. One of the reasons that Congress is reluctant to act is because none of them have lost their jobs or personally been impacted by this pandemic. I believe that Dane County can do a lot more in assisting our community members and local businesses.
How do you think about making local government more accessible to people?
First, I will make sure that people of Dane County are given equal opportunity in running for any county positions. County government should make data available for the public in a standard format. Having public inputs in all county decisions is very essential.
What do you believe is the Dane County Board's role in criminal justice reform?
In our county jail, approximately over 50% of those in jail are Black. I do not support the expansion of the jail. We need to use that fund in mental health, schools. We need to begin treating mental health as a health crisis and not a public safety crisis. I just hope that we can allocate that millions of dollars to those affected by the pandemic, our local businesses and prioritizing vacant public property for housing the homeless. I acknowledge that our current jail needs to be safe and humane, but we can achieve that without expanding the jail. I will ensure that all persons in the jail have adequate access to healthcare needs. I would develop a decarceration plan, informed by the communities most impacted by incarceration. For more information, please visit goodwill4countyboard.com.
Larry Palm (appointee)
Age: 47
Prior elected office: District 12 Madison City Council alder from 2013 – 2019; District 15 Madison City Council alder from 2005 – 2013
Other public service: Currently, Capital Area Regional Planning Commission executive chair and member; Greater Madison Vision executive committee member, Madison Public Market Foundation Board member, Dane County Health and Human Needs Committee as appointed District 12 supervisor
Previously, Dane County Homeless Issues Committee, Olbrich Botanical Society, Eken Park Neighborhood Association, Capitol Neighborhoods, AIDS Network Board, Wisconsin AIDS Ride steering committee, Madison Teachers Inc, SEE Board; Friends of Starkweather Creek Board. Also co-founder of GLSEN South Central Wisconsin.
As a Madison alder, served on Madison Public Library Board, Finance Committee, Board of Public Works, City-County Homeless Issues Committee, Garver Building Reuse Committee, Housing Strategy Committee, Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization, Madison Local Food Committee/Public Market Development Committee, Warner Park Community Recreation Center Advisory Sub Committee
Campaign website: www.larrypalm.com
What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?
The placement of the F-35 jets at the airport is a great concern. I support the actions taken by Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin, and I am already working with other supervisors to remove easement restrictions so that affected residents would be eligible to receive any future noise abatement support.
I am deeply concerned about PFAS chemicals at the airport. It feels like every day we’re getting more information about how troubling these chemicals are to our health and environment, and I strongly advocate for aggressive remediation and removal.
Among Dane County’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize in next year’s budget?
For 2022, the County Board needs to fully fund the Behavioral Health Resource Center, establish a community triage and restoration center and prioritize our response to COVID-19.
I am also pushing for Dane County to assist the city of Madison in their purchase of the Hartmeyer Natural Area behind Oscar Mayer. This wetland area along Sherman Avenue and Roth Street was designated in the city’s Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan as a vital natural ecosystem that should be protected. The site still contains a robust milkweed population that attracts and sustains pollinators such as monarch butterflies. In addition, in the area has been spotted Nodding Lady’s Tresses, an orchid not normally seen in the area.
What should Dane County do to support residents throughout the pandemic?
COVID-19 has seriously impacted our community, and we need to make a strong investment in recovery in the 2022 budget. Our response must include supporting our residents’ physical and mental health, our workers by increasing childcare availability and affordability, our minority owned businesses by prioritizing grants and seed funding and our families by supporting housing stabilization and combating food insecurity.
This response needs to prioritize our Black, Latinx, LGBTQ and women-owned business, which during COVID-19 have experienced unequal and insufficient support from federal programs. Dane County investments pose an opportunity to address decades of systemic racism.
The Madison Public Market’s MarketReady program is an innovative concept designed to strengthen our minority and women-owned business by providing hands-on mentoring that enables smaller businesses to thrive and reinvest in our community by expanding and hiring staff. Programs such as MarketReady provide a model that should be emulated throughout the county.
How do you think about making local government more accessible to people?
One benefit of COVID-19 has been online meetings, which enable broader community engagement. Previously, some meetings were recorded and viewable online, but this was one-way communication — to speak, residents had to be at the meeting. When we are able to return to meeting in person, I will advocate for full ongoing access for remote participation to encourage engagement.
We need to develop additional online tools for residents to connect with their government. Dane County is currently planning on providing blogging tools, but we also need to be able to send these communications directly to residents so that they are actively engaged.
As alder, I hosted many community meetings to learn more from residents. Post-pandemic I will continue this, as I know that to be the best board supervisor, I must be available where and when residents need it.
What do you believe is the Dane County Board's role in criminal justice reform?
I support the previously planned development of a triage and restoration center and a community justice center, but more still needs to be done.
Working with other elected officials, such as the district attorney, sheriff, judges, and representatives of the communities we serve, we must push to reform a broken criminal justice system by eliminating racial disparities, addressing mental health and broadening alternatives to incarceration.
These programs, envisioned through the lens of racial justice, include bail reform, mental health first responders, increased access to drug and mental health treatment, weekend court, expanded community service as sentencing options and electronic monitoring.
I also support addressing the root causes of disparity in incarceration by directly funding essential resources that keep people out of poverty, including providing drug treatment and mental health services outside of the criminal system, affordable housing, paid youth mentoring, employment training, and community-based and community-lead services.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.