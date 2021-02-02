Cap Times Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 12

What is the greatest challenge facing your district and what would you do to address it?

All things COVID-19 and all of the issues it impacts, which underscored and highlighted the unequal impacts on some communities, has been quietly crushing others, then been debilitating to yet others, and has silenced or kept others in complete isolation.

We are all attempting to survive and live beyond COVID-19 and the environment it has caused (and/or further accelerated).

All of us have been affected. All of us have been asked to and will need to be part of the solution. We must engage. We all need restoration and relief. We’re in the same community.

Working together, inclusively and in diversity, there is the possibility to resolve that which affects us all in our collective health and environment: Physically. Mentally. Emotionally. Financially. Spiritually.

Among Dane County’s many competing needs, what would you prioritize in next year’s budget?