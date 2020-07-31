Cap Times coverage of Madison legislative primary races

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the opportunity to elect new state lawmakers, Madison-area voters have less than two weeks to figure out who they're going to throw their support behind in the Aug. 11 primary election.

Of four open seats representing much of Madison, all but one will see a contested general election in November. The exception is the 26th Senate District (which stretches from the isthmus to the west side of Madison), where there are no Republican or independent candidates vying to succeed retiring state Sen. Fred Risser.

Meanwhile, the 48th Assembly District (covering Madison’s north and far east sides), the 76th Assembly District (covering downtown and the isthmus) and the 16th Senate District (spanning from Sun Prairie to Stoughton) each have drawn a single Republican contender.

Because all of these districts have overwhelming numbers of Democratic voters, however, the chances of a Republican winning in November are slim.