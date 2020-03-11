Canoecopia organizer on coronavirus: 'It should be taken seriously'

For about 40 years, Canoecopia has drawn thousands of canoe and kayak enthusiasts to Madison, but this year coronavirus fears are casting a pall over the event.
“It should be taken seriously, it absolutely should,” said event organizer Darren Bush, owner of Rutabaga Paddlesports. “And we’re telling people, if you’re not well, stay home.”
It’s not just Cannoecopia, billed as the largest paddlesport expo in the world, that’s going to bring vendors and enthusiasts to the Alliant Energy Center this week. Bike-O-Rama and Jerry’s Small Camping Trailer Expo are also on the schedule.
And on Thursday, country singer Jason Aldean is bringing his We Back tour.
The state hasn’t yet declared a high state of alert for the coronavirus, but three people, two from Dane County and one from Pierce County, have tested positive for the disease. One of them apparently contracted the disease, now called COVID-19, while traveling in China and the other two while traveling in the U.S.
Public Health Madison & Dane County Tuesday said that large gatherings are a concern.
“We’re encouraging groups to postpone or cancel events that bring together large groups of people if feasible,” said an email from the department. “That is not a mandate at this time. We also encourage event organizers to follow CDC guidance about how to plan and host an event, including providing hand sanitizer, offering flexible cancellation policies for attendees, and identifying a space to isolate staff or participants who become ill at an event.”
Health officials also recommend that event organizers tell those coming from areas where the coronavirus has spread within the last 14 days to stay home.
The statement comes as school districts and universities in hard-hit areas cancel classes, employers tell workers to stay home if possible, and officials clamp down on big gatherings.
The Osceola School District in western Wisconsin cancelled classes on Tuesday because someone who attended a school function tested positive for the disease.
Also on Tuesday, presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden canceled campaign rallies in Cleveland after Ohio state officials issued public warnings. In Wausau, organizers cancelled the International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival, which draws a large number of attendees from China.
About 250 vendors expect to have a presence at Canoecopia, some from Washington state, where at least 24 people have died from the outbreak.
You have free articles remaining.
After a sluggish start, the state is ramping up testing for COVID-19, with state facilities able to handle about 100 tests a day, and other labs getting up to speed. Physicians no longer need public health approval to test for the virus, so the state no longer tracks the number of people tested on its daily tally.
Rutabaga's Bush, a former public health statistician for the Wisconsin Public Health Bureau, said he’s taking a data-driven approach to his event, and he’s urging people to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I’m a scientist,” he said. “If I thought this was going to cause a huge outbreak, I would cancel it. If you’re over 80 and have another illness, then yeah, don’t even get near us. Because when I look at the data, that’s what’s happening, it’s people that are older and already sick that are really suffering.”
The Alliant Center has been working with event organizers to make sure precautions are in place, said Sharon Corrigan, interim director, including keeping high-traffic areas clean.
“The Alliant Energy Center has stepped up cleaning of heavily touched areas and will be monitoring public health recommendations,” she said in an email.
She said those recommendations don’t include canceling events.
Bush said as a precaution against importing the disease, vendors from the Seattle area and other regions impacted by the outbreak are hiring local people to represent them at the expo, which has drawn as many as 20,000, although he doesn’t expect that many this year.
“Plus, we’re hiring crew, we’re putting in handwashing stations,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can do.”
Bike-O-Rama, which features about 40 vendors at the New Holland Pavillion from Wisconsin and adjoining states, is mostly an endeavor by Roger Charly, owner of several bike stores, including Budget Bikes and Machinery Row Bicycles. That event has drawn as many as 15,000 people in the past.
“We get some folks from Iowa, northern Illinois certainly," he said, "and then the canoe show draws a lot of people that are from further away than that who stop in and check out the bike show.”
The event will feature about 3,000 bikes in a 100,000-square-foot area with an indoor test track for e-bikes.
Asked if he plans to take special precautions, Charly said, “No, other than just having hand sanitizer available for people if they want to use it.”
Bush said that with escalating concern over the coronavirus, there’s a tendency to overreact. The outbreak merits serious consideration, he said, but for most the risk isn’t dire.
“If anybody should be concerned about it, it should be me,” he said. “But I’m not. There’s just a lot of misinformation and panic out there.”