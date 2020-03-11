Canoecopia organizer on coronavirus: 'It should be taken seriously'

For about 40 years, Canoecopia has drawn thousands of canoe and kayak enthusiasts to Madison, but this year coronavirus fears are casting a pall over the event.

“It should be taken seriously, it absolutely should,” said event organizer Darren Bush, owner of Rutabaga Paddlesports. “And we’re telling people, if you’re not well, stay home.”

It’s not just Cannoecopia, billed as the largest paddlesport expo in the world, that’s going to bring vendors and enthusiasts to the Alliant Energy Center this week. Bike-O-Rama and Jerry’s Small Camping Trailer Expo are also on the schedule.

And on Thursday, country singer Jason Aldean is bringing his We Back tour.

The state hasn’t yet declared a high state of alert for the coronavirus, but three people, two from Dane County and one from Pierce County, have tested positive for the disease. One of them apparently contracted the disease, now called COVID-19, while traveling in China and the other two while traveling in the U.S.

Public Health Madison & Dane County Tuesday said that large gatherings are a concern.