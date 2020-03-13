Canoecopia cancelled; Bike-O-Rama still a go at Alliant

The list of things to do in Madison is narrowing rapidly as fears of COVID-19 prompt the cancellation of sporting events, concerts and other events.
“It is with a very heavy heart that we announce that we have canceled Canoecopia 2020,” reads a notice posted Thursday on the promotional website for the large annual paddlesport expo at the Alliant Energy Center. “We have spent a lot of time weighing the choices, and this decision was based on the warnings and strong recommendations that have come out in recent hours regarding COVID-19.”
Darren Bush, owner of Rutabaga Paddlesports and organizer of the event, said two days ago he planned to go through with the expo, but among recommendations issued by the state is to hold no gatherings with more than 250 people.
"It’s a tough one emotionally," he said in an email Friday. "Financially, it’s going to be tough but we’ll get through it. Our paddling community is very understanding and will support us as we work through this. It was a tough call, but it was the right call for Madison, the County, and Wisconsin."
A Thursday night concert by Jason Aldean at Alliant was canceled hours before the country music star was set to take the stage and rescheduled for Aug. 9.
A camping trailer expo at Alliant, set to start Friday, was also canceled. Plans for Bike-O-Rama, organized by local bike shop owner Roger Charly, was still set to go at its 12 p.m. opening time, according to the event’s website.
“Bike-O-Rama will definitely open this weekend,” said a notice on the event’s website.
On Thursday, Catholic Diocese of Madison Bishop Donald Hying issued told his flock they don’t have to worry about missing mass.
“I am issuing a decree, dispensing everyone in the Diocese of Madison from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation until further notice from me,” he wrote in a letter to parishioners. “This means that all Catholics are permitted to miss Mass on Sundays for the foreseeable future, without being concerned that they are neglecting their minimal duties to assist at Mass.”
Several local churches have canceled worship services.
The Overture has yet to cancel a number of shows, including the blockbuster hit “Wicked,” which is scheduled to run through March 29.