Candy maker Haribo to begin construction on southeast Wisconsin facility later this year

“It’s important to us to be exemplary corporate citizens and give back to the places where we live and work, so we’re proud of the relationships we’ve already built as we become part of the fabric of the community," Saver said in a statement.

Hans Guido Riegel, managing partner of the Haribo Group, said the Wisconsin facility will support long-term growth in the community.

“The strategic decision to build a manufacturing facility in North America is of great importance to the HARIBO Group, and we are thrilled to take this next important step in the process,” Guido Riegel said.

Haribo produced the first gummy candy in 1922, named the Gummibärchen — which is German for gummy bear. Globally, the company employs nearly 7,000 people among 16 production sites in 10 countries.

When the project was secured in 2017, then-Gov. Scott Walker said Wisconsin was chosen because of its proximity to the Chicago region, access to transportation and the quality of the local university and technical college system.