Candy maker Haribo to begin construction on southeast Wisconsin facility later this year
Candy maker Haribo to begin construction on southeast Wisconsin facility later this year

Haribo will begin construction later this year on German candy maker's more than 130-acre gummi production facility in southeast Wisconsin, the company announced Monday.

Haribo's announcement comes just two weeks after Foxconn Technology Group, another major Wisconsin project secured under former Gov. Scott Walker's leadership, was denied billions in state tax credits for failing to meet promises made in its original 2017 contract.

Haribo, the fastest growing confectionery brand in the nation, said Milwaukee-based Gilbane Building Company has been selected as the general contractor for the company's first North American manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie.

“We warmly welcome Haribo to a long list of family-run enterprises that form the economic backbone of our state, making best-in-class products that reach every corner of the globe," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.

Wes Saver, Haribo of America's chief financial officer, said the company will create up to 385 direct jobs in the first build phase of the project, as well as 4,200 indirect jobs upon completion, and invest "well above $300 million in our state-of-the-art facility, the largest project in our 100-year history."

“It’s important to us to be exemplary corporate citizens and give back to the places where we live and work, so we’re proud of the relationships we’ve already built as we become part of the fabric of the community," Saver said in a statement.

Hans Guido Riegel, managing partner of the Haribo Group, said the Wisconsin facility will support long-term growth in the community.

“The strategic decision to build a manufacturing facility in North America is of great importance to the HARIBO Group, and we are thrilled to take this next important step in the process,” Guido Riegel said.

Haribo produced the first gummy candy in 1922, named the Gummibärchen — which is German for gummy bear. Globally, the company employs nearly 7,000 people among 16 production sites in 10 countries.

When the project was secured in 2017, then-Gov. Scott Walker said Wisconsin was chosen because of its proximity to the Chicago region, access to transportation and the quality of the local university and technical college system.

Later that year, Walker signed a contract with Taiwan-based Foxconn what would allow the company to earn incentives totaling as much as $3 billion over 15 years if the company reached the 13,000-employee benchmark and made a $10 billion capital investment in the state.

However, state officials say tax subsidies agreed to in the contract are tied to jobs and capital investment for specific projects, which Foxconn is failing to deliver. Foxconn’s contract calls for a Generation 10.5 facility that would build larger panels for TV screens, but the project has downsized to Generation 6, which would manufacture small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices.

Earlier this month, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. told Foxconn it had been denied billions of dollars in state tax credits until officials with the company come to the table to draw up a new contract. The company was told late last year it would not receive subsidies until a new agreement was reached.

Foxconn founder Terry Gou said last week the company will remain committed to completing the Mount Pleasant project, as long as federal, state and local policymakers "remain committed to Foxconn."

“Foxconn will work as a partner with those who treat the company as a partner,” Gou said.

