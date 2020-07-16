Candidates pull ahead in fundraising in Madison area legislative primaries

Strong candidate fundraising is beginning to separate some candidates from the rest of the pack in four Madison-area legislative primary races.
Four open seats are up for grabs — two Senate seats and two Assembly seats — offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an entirely new field of area leaders to head to the Capitol. Campaign finance reports submitted by candidates this week show how much money they raised and spent over the first six months of the year, unless a candidate joined the race midway through the period.
While candidate fundraising isn't always a predictor of the election outcome, the dollars candidates can harness is generally a good indicator of the strength of the campaign operation and can be an important component of winning the race.
This year, Sens. Fred Risser, D-Madison, and Mark Miller, D-Monona; and Reps. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, and former Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, announced they would not seek another term in office.
For the four heavily Democratic Madison-area seats where the incumbent isn’t running, the winners of the Aug. 11 Democratic primary will almost certainly win their seats in the November general election.
Senate District 26
Senate District 26 spans most of the city of Madison, including the Isthmus and West Side. Risser has represented the district for decades. Former 2018 gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys, who served in the Assembly from 2009 to 2013, has raised the most money so far.
Roys took in $76,468 and still has funds from a $149,657 loan from her 2018 bid for governor.
Political newcomer Nada Elmikashfi, a recent UW-Madison graduate and political organizer who held roles in the Capitol, raised the second highest amount over the period, bringing in $27,073. She had no loans on file.
John Imes, executive director and co-founder of Wisconsin Environmental Initiative raised $6,840. Aisha Moe, a recent UW-Madison graduate who has worked as a Capitol staffer and served as a volunteer for U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Gov. Tony Evers, raised $3,120. Brian Benford, who served on the Madison Common Council and is a coach at the UW Odyssey Project, raised $2,731.
William Henry Davis III, who ran an unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor in 2018, and Amani Latimer Burris did not file a report.
Senate District 16
Senate District 16 covers Monona, eastern Madison and the area east of Madison. Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, has represented the district since 1999 and announced his retirement this year. Sargent, who currently represents Assembly District 48, leads her competitors in money raised with $43,938.
Monona Grove School Board president Andrew McKinney, a Democrat, raised $2,980. Sun Prairie Fire Department Lt. Scott Barker, a Republican, raised $1,860.
Assembly District 48
Assembly District 48 covers Madison's North and East sides as well as the village of Maple Bluff. Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh, a Democrat, currently leads his competitors in money raised with $32,398.
Madison Ald. Lindsay Lemmer came in second with $21,429, including $7,600 in personal loans.
Madison attorney Walter Stewart raised $19,598. Jason Vangalis, a senior business retention and expansion specialist, raised $14,527; and Samuel Anderson, the lone Republican, raised $2,296.
Assembly District 76
Assembly District 76 covers most of Madison’s Isthmus and some of Madison’s North Side. Taylor represented the district and will become a Dane County judge.
Dewey Bredeson, a Democrat and commercial realtor, led the pack in money raised with $32,000, however, the money came entirely from himself or his family. Bredeson recorded no other contributions.
Heather Driscoll, who ran unsuccessfully for Dane County Board, raised $28,136, including a $10,000 personal loan.
Madison restaurateur Francesca Hong raised $21,150; Madison Ald. Marsha Rummel raised $18,628; police officer Tyrone Cratic Williams raised $16,797; Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen raised $10,514; mental health advocate Ali Maresh raised $8,272; and Patrick Hull, the only Republican, raised $2,235.
