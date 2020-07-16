Candidates pull ahead in fundraising in Madison area legislative primaries

Madison Ald. Lindsay Lemmer came in second with $21,429, including $7,600 in personal loans.

Madison attorney Walter Stewart raised $19,598. Jason Vangalis, a senior business retention and expansion specialist, raised $14,527; and Samuel Anderson, the lone Republican, raised $2,296.

Assembly District 76

Assembly District 76 covers most of Madison’s Isthmus and some of Madison’s North Side. Taylor represented the district and will become a Dane County judge.

Dewey Bredeson, a Democrat and commercial realtor, led the pack in money raised with $32,000, however, the money came entirely from himself or his family. Bredeson recorded no other contributions.

Heather Driscoll, who ran unsuccessfully for Dane County Board, raised $28,136, including a $10,000 personal loan.

Madison restaurateur Francesca Hong raised $21,150; Madison Ald. Marsha Rummel raised $18,628; police officer Tyrone Cratic Williams raised $16,797; Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen raised $10,514; mental health advocate Ali Maresh raised $8,272; and Patrick Hull, the only Republican, raised $2,235.