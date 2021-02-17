Candidates in Madison City Council, Dane County Board races advance after primary

Voters determined the top two candidates in three Madison City Council districts and one Dane County Board race in Tuesday’s spring primary election that saw typical turnout for February contests.
Madison City Council incumbents Paul Skidmore and Rebecca Kemble in Districts 9 and 18, respectively, advanced to the general election April 6.
In a close race in District 9, separated by dozens of votes, Nikki Conklin gained 30.6% (701 votes) over Skidmore's 28.4% (651 votes). Anthony "Nino" Amato came in third with 27.3% of the vote and was separated from the incumbent by 25 votes.
A fourth candidate, Doug Hyant, followed with 13.6% of the vote.
Kemble will face Charles Myadze in April. She received 50.2% with Myadze gaining 37% and a third candidate, Veronica Figueroa Velez, collecting 12.6%.
In District 16, voters will decide between Jael Currie, who received 48.2% (715 votes), and Matt Tramel, with 19% (282 votes), in the general election. One of them will replace current alder Michael Tierney, who did not seek re-election.
They beat out candidates Greg Dixon and Tyson Vitale. A fifth person, Kim Richman, was on the ballot, but he terminated his campaign Jan. 15.
In the three-candidate Dane County Board of Supervisors District 12 race, Larry Palm and Amani Latimer Burris will advance to the general election. Palm and Burris received 54.3% and 31.2% of the votes, respectively, while Goodwill Chekwube Obieze received 13.6%
Palm, a former Madison City Council alder, was appointed to the seat representing the city’s north side following the death of Paul Rusk, who had served in the position since 2002.
Voter turnout
As of 4 p.m., 20,573 Madison voters had their ballots counted — approximately 10.65% of registered voters in the city, according to the city clerk’s office, putting the city on track to reach 21% voter turnout.
Voter turnout, measured as a percentage of registered voters, was 27% in Madison’s February 2020 primary and 21% the year prior.
Earlier Tuesday, Wisconsin Elections Commissions Administrator Meagan Wolfe said turnout across the state in spring primaries tends to be low.
“The February election is historically a very low turnout election, averaging around 10% eligible voter turnout,” Wolfe said, comparing that to upwards of 70% in November elections.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.