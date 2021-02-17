Candidates in Madison City Council, Dane County Board races advance after primary

Voters determined the top two candidates in three Madison City Council districts and one Dane County Board race in Tuesday’s spring primary election that saw typical turnout for February contests.

Madison City Council incumbents Paul Skidmore and Rebecca Kemble in Districts 9 and 18, respectively, advanced to the general election April 6.

In a close race in District 9, separated by dozens of votes, Nikki Conklin gained 30.6% (701 votes) over Skidmore's 28.4% (651 votes). Anthony "Nino" Amato came in third with 27.3% of the vote and was separated from the incumbent by 25 votes.

A fourth candidate, Doug Hyant, followed with 13.6% of the vote.

Kemble will face Charles Myadze in April. She received 50.2% with Myadze gaining 37% and a third candidate, Veronica Figueroa Velez, collecting 12.6%.

In District 16, voters will decide between Jael Currie, who received 48.2% (715 votes), and Matt Tramel, with 19% (282 votes), in the general election. One of them will replace current alder Michael Tierney, who did not seek re-election.

