Candidates, groups spent record $10M on Wisconsin Supreme Court race

State Supreme Court candidates

Candidates in the spring 2020 primary election for Wisconsin Supreme Court, from left, incumbent state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, Marquette Law School professor Ed Fallone and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky, who defeated Kelly in the April 6 general election. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Outside groups and the three candidates combined to spend a record $10 million in the state Supreme Court election this spring, according to a report released by a government watchdog Thursday.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign’s report shows the three candidates — liberal-backed Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone, along with conservative-backed incumbent Daniel Kelly — together spent just over $5 million, a record for candidate spending. The previous record for combined candidate spending was $3.7 million in 2019.

Outside group spending topped $5 million for the first time in a state Supreme Court race, the report said, surpassing the previous record of nearly $4.8 million in 2008. The previous record for combined candidate and group spending was about $8.2 million in 2019.

Karofsky defeated Kelly in the April 6 general election. She spent a record $2.7 million. Outside groups supporting her spent nearly $2.5 million.

Groups backing Fallone spent about $10,300.

The biggest outside spender was A Better Together Political Fund, which poured out nearly $1.9 million to support Karofsky.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce spent about $1.1 million on ads attacking Karofsky. The third-biggest spender was the Republican State Leadership Committee. It spent about $900,000 on ads and texts supporting Kelly and attacking Karofsky.

