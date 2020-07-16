Candidates, groups spent record $10M on Wisconsin court race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Outside groups and the three candidates combined to spend a record $10 million in the state Supreme Court election this spring, according to a report released by a government watchdog Thursday.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's report shows the three candidates — liberal-backed Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone, along with conservative-backed incumbent Daniel Kelly — together spent just over $5 million, a record for candidate spending. The previous record for combined candidate spending was $3.7 million in 2019.

Outside group spending topped $5 million for the first time in a state Supreme Court race, the report said, surpassing the previous record of nearly $4.8 million in 2008. The previous record for combined candidate and group spending was about $8.2 million in 2019.

Karofsky defeated Kelly in the April 6 general election. She spent $2.7 million, a record for a single state Supreme Court candidate. Outside groups supporting her spent nearly $2.5 million.

Groups backing Fallone spent about $10,300.

The biggest outside spender was A Better Together Political Fund, which poured out nearly $1.9 million to support Karofsky.