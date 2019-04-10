Six candidates have filed papers to fill three vacant seats on the Dane County Board in a special election scheduled for June.
The field was finalized Tuesday. The special election was called after three County Board members left for positions in Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.
Elections for the three seats on the 37-member board will take place June 4. Voters will choose County Board supervisors for the 1st District, in Madison’s Downtown; the 17th District, on Madison’s East and Far East sides; and the 33rd District, in Fitchburg.
Candidates needed at least 50, but not more than 200, valid nomination signatures from district residents to qualify.
In the 1st District, former Verona City Council member Elizabeth Doyle will run unopposed.
Voters will choose between Ann DeGarmo and Marc A. Jones, who ran for a Fitchburg City Council seat but lost in the spring primary, in the 33rd District.
In the 17th District, three candidates filed to run. A May 7 primary will narrow the field to two candidates.
Madison Ald. David Ahrens, who didn’t seek re-election to the City Council, will go against Kristen Audet, a regulatory and compliance specialist at UW Organ and Tissue Donation, and Amanda McKaig.
The three seats were vacated by Mary Kolar, who was appointed secretary of the state Department of Veterans Affairs; Jeff Pertl, who was appointed deputy secretary of the state Department of Children and Families; and Jenni Dye, who became Evers’ policy director.