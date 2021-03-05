Candidate Q&A: Waunakee Village Board President

An incumbent (I) faces a challenger for president of the Waunakee Village Board in the April 6 election. The term is for two years.
Mary Heimbecker
Age: 62
Address: 306 W. Third St., Waunakee
Family: Single, three children and eight grandchildren
Job: Retired from UW-Madison; sole proprietor of Mary’s Consulting Tutoring and Tech Support LLC
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Member of the Legion Auxiliary Unit 503 in Dane County; past member, Waunakee Housing Task Force
Education: Bachelor’s degree in technology management, associate degree in networking, Herzing University
Email or website: maryh4waunakee@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/maryh4waunakee
Chris Zellner (I)
Age: 51
Address: 918 Aldora Lane, Waunakee
Family: Married with two children
Job: Market president, One Community Bank Waunakee
Prior elected office: Waunakee village president since 2015; Waunakee village trustee, 2008-2015
Other public service: Served on numerous village committees including: Finance, Personnel, Public Works, Parks, Plan Commission, Police Committee, CDA, Housing Task Force, EMS; WaunaBoom 4th of July Originator; board member, Breast Cancer Recovery; trustee, Schumacher Farm Board; Rotarian
Education: Bachelor’s degree in school health education and public administration, UW-La Crosse
Email or website: aczellner1990@gmail.com
Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?
Heimbecker: I attend Village Board and plan commission meetings, and ran for trustee; I know the issues. My opponent advocates using TIF funding for development. I believe Waunakee can grow without the automatic default being TIF funding. I will look at how development affects current and future residents as I work to protect those residents through transparency in the development process.
Zellner: Waunakee is truly my hometown. Our community is known for being a great place to live and raise a family. I have been humbled and proud to serve my community as a trustee and village president for the past 13 years. I am also proud of “our” accomplishments. Improved roadways into our community, a new library, new festivals and a revitalized downtown. Future community pool?
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Heimbecker: Development/housing is a top issue. We lack workforce housing. I served as a member of the Waunakee Housing Task Force, which made several recommendations to the Plan Commission and Village Board. I will not only listen to constituents’ concerns about development, but respond to and consider different points of view when making decisions.
Zellner: Maintaining the excellent quality of life Waunakee provides for families. The pandemic has caused much harm, but it has also provided people with an appreciation for what they have or had. Keeping taxes in check due to potential loss of tax revenue must be a priority. The goal must be to maintain or exceed the same level of government services.
How do you balance development with sustainability?
Heimbecker: Encourage builders to use green technology to conserve our non-renewable resources. New developments should have green space, walking paths and sidewalks. Explore alternative transportation to reduce vehicle emissions. Quarry blasting is a hot issue as current homes are being adversely affected as new development goes in. I would look at ways to avoid this type of problem in future developments.
Zellner: To achieve sustainable development, we need to consider development that meets current needs without compromising the ability to meet the needs of our future generations. I believe with smart growth strategies, that balance economic, social and environmental factors, we can achieve sustainability. Our growth needs to strike a balance between residential and commercial growth that sustains all income levels and opportunities.