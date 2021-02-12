 Skip to main content
Candidate Q&A: Senate District 13 Republican primary
ELECTION 2021 | SENATE DISTRICT 13

Candidate Q&A: Senate District 13 Republican primary

Wisconsin State Journal (copy)

Three Republican candidates will face off in Tuesday’s primary in state Senate District 13, which covers portions of Jefferson, Dodge and Dane counties. The winner will face Democrat Melissa Winker, who has no primary opponent.

The Republican-leaning seat was vacated by former Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, who had represented the district since 1995 and was elected to the House of Representatives in November in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District. The state Senate seat is up for election again in 2022 for a four-year term.

John Jagler

Jagler

John Jagler

Party: Republican

Age: 51

Address: 601 Clyman St., Watertown

Family: Married with three children

Job: Realtor

Prior elected office: Currently serving fifth term as state representative, 37th Assembly District

Other public service: Member: Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels; Watertown Elks Club

Education: Graduate, Trans-American School of Broadcasting, UW-Parkside

Website/email: www.votejagler.com; johnjagler@votejagler.com

Todd Menzel

Menzel

Todd Menzel

Party: Republican

Age: 39

Address: 1815 Bristol Road, Columbus

Family: Married with three children

Job: Chief operating officer at Menzel Enterprises, Inc.

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Board member and chair of committee for third party dispatch, Wisconsin Towing Association; Sun Prairie Youth Football coach for 11 years; secretary, Sun Prairie Youth Football League

Education: DeForest High School and UW-Madison

Website/email: Todd-Menzel.com; MenzelForSenate@Todd-Menzel.com

Don Pridemore

Pridemore

Don Pridemore

Declined to provide information or respond to questions.

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?

Jagler: Elections should be about actions, not just words (or attacks). My consistent record of fighting for conservative causes is why I am the only candidate endorsed by Congressman Scott Fitzgerald, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, District Attorney Kurt Klomberg, state Rep. Mark Born, Wisconsin Right to Life, the National Rifle Association and others.

Menzel: I have taken businesses that were once in a fragile state and made them successful. With our economy affected by COVID-19 and civil unrest, we are at a fragile and pivotal point where the government has not truly served our people. I am seeking the office of Wisconsin state senator because I have real-life experience as an entrepreneur, rather than a longtime politician, to negotiate and bring commonsense solutions to our great state.

What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose?

Jagler: Building the state back after COVID-19 and the hardships the shutdowns caused is the top priority. We need to get our schools back open, eliminate state taxes on the PPP loans businesses took out to keep their doors open and do better on the vaccine rollout. We also need to tighten our election laws to restore voter confidence.

Menzel: I understand the struggles of Wisconsinites because I too have faced these same hurdles. Now more than ever, we need strong leaders to reopen the economy and help small businesses that have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to look at how large and small businesses are regulated to find a modern approach to these problems. More than anything, we need to bring our great nation and our people back to a time when we all felt safe, happy and in good health. Common sense politics must return, and I intend to speak for the people.

What expertise would you bring to the Senate?

Jagler: As a business owner, a father of a special needs child and a resident of this district my entire adult life, I have the real-world experience to enact change in Madison. I’m proud of my record of fighting for my constituents as a state representative and will continue to be their voice in the Senate.

Menzel: Menzel is a business owner with 20 years of leadership experience, serving as the chief executive officer for Menzel Enterprises, Inc., one of the largest transportation entities in the towing and recovery industry spanning the Midwest. During this tenure, Menzel has negotiated private, local government, and state contracts. It’s time for a change. Menzel will bring a new perspective to the political arena and be a voice of the People. The art of communicating is not a dying trait.

