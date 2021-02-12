Candidate Q&A: Senate District 13 Republican primary

Menzel: I have taken businesses that were once in a fragile state and made them successful. With our economy affected by COVID-19 and civil unrest, we are at a fragile and pivotal point where the government has not truly served our people. I am seeking the office of Wisconsin state senator because I have real-life experience as an entrepreneur, rather than a longtime politician, to negotiate and bring commonsense solutions to our great state.

What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose?

Jagler: Building the state back after COVID-19 and the hardships the shutdowns caused is the top priority. We need to get our schools back open, eliminate state taxes on the PPP loans businesses took out to keep their doors open and do better on the vaccine rollout. We also need to tighten our election laws to restore voter confidence.