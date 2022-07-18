Candidate Q&A: Secretary of State Republican Primary

Three Republicans all seeking to shift election administration from a bipartisan board to an elected office will meet in the Aug. 9 primary for secretary of state. The winner will go on to face in the Nov. 8 election either incumbent Doug La Follette or Alexia Sabor, who are running in the Democratic primary. The term is four years.

Amy Loudenbeck

Age: 52

Address: 10737 S. State Road 140, Clinton

Family: Married

Job: State representative

Prior elected office: State Assembly since 2011; Town of Clinton board, 2010-12

Other public service: Town of Linn Fire Department, 1997-2001; numerous boards and community organizations

Education: Bachelor's degrees in international relations and political science, UW-Madison

Justin Schmidtka

Age: 34

Address: 1126 Jaymar St., Green Bay

Family: Married with two children

Job: Truck driver

Other public service: Four years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve; four years with the Village of Howard Fire Department

Education: Fire 1 and Fire 2 certificates

Jay Schroeder

Age: 60

Address: 1295 N. Lake St., Neenah

Family: Married with four children

Job: Real estate and stock investor

Prior elected office: Menomonie City Council, two terms; Town of Menasha supervisor, two years

Other public service: Previously elder for Peace Lutheran Church and Finance Chair of Winnebago County Republican Party

Education: Fox Valley Technical College Applied Science Real Estate, Bachelor's Degree Business Administration, UW-Stout

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

Loudenbeck: Wisconsin wants and deserves a Secretary of State who actually earns their paycheck by performing duties in a timely, transparent and professional manner. My strong work ethic and record of success as an elected official are unmatched by any other candidate in this race. I have a clear understanding of what needs to happen to make this neglected constitutional office work again.

Schmidtka: I am the only candidate in this race that has led the way with actual solutions to election integrity and constitutional restoration. I was the only candidate in this race that fought against the illegal mandates and forced vaccinations! I am a new face in politics and I am invested in this state and country. My service in the USMC and time on my local fire department are testament to that.

Schroeder: I was the first to call for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to be fired. They have allowed voting in the park, drop boxes and Zuckerbucks to cities in Wisconsin. My father passed away seven years ago yet I can still log in to register him to vote. I am the best candidate to beat Doug La Follette. I received 71% of the vote in the primary in 2018 and 1.2 million votes in the general election, the most any Republican has ever received.

What unique experience/expertise do you bring to the office?

Loudenbeck: During my 12 years in the Legislature, I authored over 50 bills that were enacted and served on the budget-making Joint Finance Committee. I get things done. I identify problems, work with stakeholders to find solutions, and make the case for change. This experience and collaborative approach will allow me to be an agent for change on day one.

Schmidtka: I have educated through my podcast (Badger State Resistance) on the actual role of the Secretary of State. Most Wisconsinites were unaware of the role and many did not even know we had a Secretary of State.

Schroeder: I have worked harder at getting the message out about the problems in Wisconsin's elections by attending two times as many events as my opponent has. My opponent voted to create the Wisconsin Elections Commission and voted to give them $10 million in the last state budget. The clerks in Wisconsin should be in charge of elections, not the WEC as my opponent suggested.

How do you view the Secretary of State’s role in elections and what changes, if any, would you want to see implemented if elected? If no changes are needed, why?

Loudenbeck: Election confidence has been shaken thanks to actions by the unaccountable Wisconsin Election Commission. I would advocate a model that disbands WEC and involves the Secretary of State’s Office in administrative election duties as it once did, and as most other states currently do. This includes providing consistent and legal guidance to locally elected clerks who actually “run” Wisconsin elections.

Schmidtka: The SOS should be as founded by our State, the chief election officer. The WEC should be abolished as they have no accountability to the people! Whereas an elected official does. Voting rolls need to be cleared after every election cycle for election security. A return to an in-person paper ballot would be solution.

Schroeder: The founding fathers of Wisconsin had elections under the Secretary of State's Office for 125 years. It was replaced with unelected bureaucrats in one way or another for the past 40 years. It has been a mess to put it directly. We need direct accountability. Independents, Republicans and some Democrats all agree. I would NOT have signed off with the Seal of Wisconsin on the last election.