Candidate Q&A: Secretary of State Democratic Primary

Wisconsin's longtime Secretary of State Doug La Follette will face Dane County Democratic Party chair Alexia Sabor in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for the seat. The winner will face in the Nov. 8 election either Amy Loudenbeck, John Schmidtka or Jay Schroeder, who are running in the GOP primary. The term is four years. (I) indicates incumbent.

Doug La Follette (I)

Age: 82

Address: 1211 Rutledge St., Madison

Family: Single

Job: Secretary of state

Prior elected office: State senator, 1972-1974; secretary of state, 1975-1979 and since 1983

Other public service: None

Education: Research associate, UW-Madison; international research associate, University of Freiberg, Germany; doctoral degree in organic chemistry, Columbia University; master's degree in chemistry, Stanford University; bachelor's degree in chemistry and business, Marietta College

Alexia Sabor

Age: 52

Address: Madison

Family: Married with one child

Job: Most recently worked for 10 years as a project manager at Earthling Interactive (left in March to run for secretary of state)

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Chair, Democratic Party of Dane County since 2019; board member, Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health since 2019; president, Cherokee Middle School PTO, 2018-20; Democratic Party of Dane County communications committee, 2017-19; board member, Bernie’s Place Childcare Center, 2009-11

Education: Bachelor's degree in anthropology, Loyola University of Chicago; master's degree in anthropology, UW-Madison; master's degree in conservation biology and sustainable development, UW-Madison; Ph.D. in forest ecology and management, UW-Madison

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

La Follette: The most important issue in this election is making sure that a Democrat is in control of the Secretary of State's Office so Republicans cannot fiddle with the election results in future elections. Because of my record of winning elections, getting more votes than other Democrats and winning even when (Gov. Scott Walker) and the Republicans won the entire state twice, I am the strongest candidate for the November election.

Sabor: I will bring a fresh perspective and new energy to this office. I’ll elevate the importance of the Secretary of State's Office by using it as a loudspeaker for democracy to educate voters and push back on attempts to undermine our elections. My environmental science and project management background will ensure I excel at the official duties of the office.

What unique experience/expertise do you bring to the office?

La Follette: I’ve been elected a number of times, I know the office well, I know the issues, and I know how to deal with the very difficult situation that the Republicans have put the office in by eliminating some many of the responsibilities and the staff.

Sabor: As a local county party chair, I’ve worked to increase civic engagement through outreach by educating people about how our electoral processes, government and political parties work. I would continue doing this critical work as Secretary of State because understanding is key to building trust, and lack of trust is at the heart of what’s eroding our democracy.

How do you view the Secretary of State’s role in elections and what changes, if any, would you want to see implemented if elected? If no changes are needed, why?

La Follette: I believe the election responsibilities should be under the responsibility of an independent board, not an elected official, and I will fight to maintain that if I’m elected.

Sabor: I’m running for fairness and transparency for all the people of Wisconsin, so I oppose partisan oversight of our elections. It would be a dangerous concentration of power to have elections certified by a single person, as the Republicans are seeking. Instead, we should bring back the Government Accountability Board, which was a national model for nonpartisan election oversight.