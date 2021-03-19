Candidate Q&A: Monona Mayor

The incumbent (I) mayor of Monona faces a challenger in the April 6 election. The term is for two years.
Kristie Goforth
Age: 49
Address: 4515 Gordon Ave., Monona
Family: Single with two children
Job: Executive director, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison, Inc.
Prior elected office: Monona City Council since 2020
Other public service: Appointed to Dane County Parks Commission and Dane County Cultural Affairs Grant Review Panel; appointed to Monona's Transit Commission; Wisconsin Bike Fed board member; co-founder of Momentum Urban Arts Fest; Monona Farmers' Market Board (2017-18); president of Monona Business Watch Program (2017-18)
Education: Bachelor's degrees in conservation biology and geography with cartography and urban planning emphasis, UW-Madison
Email or Website: www.goforthmonona.com; info@goforthmonona.com
Mary O'Connor (I)
Age: 69
Address: 5103 Winnequah Road, Monona
Family: Married with two daughters and three grandchildren
Job: Retired librarian; mayor of Monona since 2017
Prior elected office: Monona City Council, 2012-17
Other public service: Former Girl Scout leader; former president, MG Sings; former president, Monona Public Library Board, former treasurer, Monona Public Library Foundation; secretary, Monona Grove Education Foundation; citizen member, Monona Grove School District Long Range Facilities Planning Committee; board member, Friends of Monona Public Library
Education: Bachelor's degree in history, UW-Madison; master's degree in library and information studies, UW-Madison
Email or Website: maryformonona.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?
Goforth: I believe in a new direction for Monona. I will deliver: honest dialogue with all residents; modern technology and communication; an open mindset; proactivity; responsiveness; planning for our future; creative problem solving; being unmoved by influencers; and a broader range of expertise to fully realize Monona’s potential. I lead by inspiring others and draw my inspiration from our residents.
O'Connor: My nine years of combined experience as an alderman and mayor have given me a thorough understanding of how city government works including the city budget and decision-making processes. The mayor must be able to work collaboratively with the council, staff, businesses and residents to achieve our goals. I have established those relationships and have the accomplishments to prove it.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Goforth: We must reimagine Monona’s government so its goals align with those of its residents. I will spearhead greater communication with residents, businesses, and staff; more fiscal responsibility by lowering our debt service, which is now $1 of every $3 of our property taxes; use data to make strategic decisions; and lead a planning effort for key development sites.
O'Connor: The most important issue has to be seeing Monona through COVID-19 and getting the city back on course financially and strategically. We have to plan for safely reinstating the parks, recreation, pool, library and senior center services that haven’t been available. We need to think strategically about how to use the funding Monona is allotted from the American Rescue Plan.
What's a new idea you have for keeping property taxes in check?
Goforth: A new idea for Monona is to usher in fiscal responsibility, restrain spending to get debt in check, plan for development which bolsters our commercial tax base, hire a financial adviser, and use TIF dollars sparingly. If we rein in these items that represent our largest fiscal opportunities and challenges, with the council’s help I can then address property taxes.
O'Connor: State law doesn’t allow us a lot of options. We can explore sharing some services with other municipalities. We will continue to budget conservatively and look for efficiencies in city operations. Making additional investments in sustainable energy options will save tax dollars. We should continue to encourage redevelopment to expand our tax base, making judicious use of TIF when appropriate.