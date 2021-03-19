Candidate Q&A: Monona Mayor

O'Connor: My nine years of combined experience as an alderman and mayor have given me a thorough understanding of how city government works including the city budget and decision-making processes. The mayor must be able to work collaboratively with the council, staff, businesses and residents to achieve our goals. I have established those relationships and have the accomplishments to prove it.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Goforth: We must reimagine Monona’s government so its goals align with those of its residents. I will spearhead greater communication with residents, businesses, and staff; more fiscal responsibility by lowering our debt service, which is now $1 of every $3 of our property taxes; use data to make strategic decisions; and lead a planning effort for key development sites.

O'Connor: The most important issue has to be seeing Monona through COVID-19 and getting the city back on course financially and strategically. We have to plan for safely reinstating the parks, recreation, pool, library and senior center services that haven’t been available. We need to think strategically about how to use the funding Monona is allotted from the American Rescue Plan.