Candidate Q&A: Monona City Council

Wood: Having experience, both life and local government experience, is a good thing for an alder! Experience doesn't mean time-serving, it means having ideas and understanding how to turn them into reality. I've successfully championed sustained commitments such as park improvements, increased library funding, and Monona Drive reconstruction right through to today working to make Monona more walkable and preserving San Damiano.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

DePula: Our leaders have proven time and again that they listen to a select few, and that’s something that must change. Consequently, the transparency of meetings and the ethics of decisions have risen to the top of voters’ mandates in Monona, and we must re-engineer our processes to give everyone a voice at every step. I commit to that.

Domínguez: The key issue is equity. Our community is going through growing pains where diverse groups of residents are calling for a seat at the table to ensure their perspectives are considered and the regulations, ordinances, taxation and services are applied equitably. While there is much resistance to this, it is an essential part of effective, transparent, and ethical governance.