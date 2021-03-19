Candidate Q&A: Monona City Council

Five candidates, including three incumbents (I), are vying for three seats on the Monona City Council in the April 6 election. Terms are for two years. Candidate Alexander Allon suspended his campaign, but he will still appear on the ballot.
Patrick DePula
Age: 48
Address: 6101 Ridgewood Ave., Monona
Family: Married with two children
Job: CEO/founder/chef, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, Dark Horse Madison
Prior elected office: Dane County Board, 2001-02
Other public service: Board member, Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District and Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce since 2017; vice president, Madison Area Chefs Network since 2015; chair, City of Madison Community Development block Grant Commission, 2001-04; member, City of Madison Section 8 Advisory Committee, 2003-04; chair, City of Madison Affordable Housing Trust Fund, 2002-04; former member County Health and Human Needs Committee former; president, Waunona Woods Homeowners Association former; former president, Lake Point Condominium Association; member, Italian Workman's Club of Madison since 2001
Education: Attended Mercer County Community College and Brookdale Community College
Email or Website: www.patrickformonona.com; www.facebook.com/patrickformonona; patrickformonona@gmail.com
Nadia Domínguez
Age: 44
Address: 5110 Mesa, Monona
Family: Married with two stepchildren
Job: Founder and director of curriculum and instruction, e2Studio; former professor of microbiology and genetics at Carroll University and Edgewood College; former manager of Infectious Disease Research Lab at UW-Madison
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Co-founder, EWE (Empowerment of Women Entrepreneurs); administrator, e2studio 'Israel Lopez' Achievement Scholarship Program; mentor, AVID-TOPS; coordinator and coach, Millennium Soccer Program; mentor, Carroll University Scholars; visiting professor, Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU) Program for underrepresented minorities, first-generation college student, and liberal arts colleges; graduate student rep, UW-Madison Microbiology Doctoral Training Program admissions committee; member, Wisconsin Biotechnology & Medical Devices Association Education Board; instructor, College Access Program (CAP) for first generation, low-income or part of a racially marginalized community (UW-Madison); committee member and mentor, UW-Madison Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU)
Education: Bachelor's degree in biology, University of St. Thomas; 38 credits toward master's degree in public health, epidemiology, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; Ph.D. in microbiology, UW-Madison
Email or Website: nadiadominguez4monona@gmail.com; Facebook: Nadia Dominguez for Monona City Council
Nancy Moore (I)
Age: Declined
Address: 4505 Winnequah Road, Monona
Family: Single
Job: Managing partner, Conservation Consulting Group
Prior elected office: Monona City Council since 2017
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor's degree in environmental education, University of Vermont; master's degree in college student personnel, Western Illinois University
Email or Website: www.facebook.com/Nancy-Moore-for-Monona-City-Council; mooreformonona@gmail.com
Kathy Thomas (I)
Age: Declined
Address: 5903 Winnequah Road, Monona
Family: Married with two children
Job: Retired; formerly executive assistant to administrator of the Division of Children and Family Services, Wisconsin Department of Health and Family Services
Prior elected office: Monona City Council for more than 30 years
Other public service: Monona City Council president several times; chair and/or member of most city committees; former PTO president; former board member, Monona Youth Hockey; former board member, Community Festival; Ladies Improvement Society; Playtime Productions; led fundraising for library expansion and Monona Dream Park construction; Monona Grove School District Business Services Committee; Monona 75th Anniversary Celebration Committee chair; Monona Memorial Day Parade Committee; current president, Friends of the Monona Senior Center, current board member, MG Education Foundation; current member, Monona Library Foundation
Education: Attended UW-Madison; accounting/ business degree, MATC
Email or Website: thomas4Monona@gmail.com
Doug Wood (I)
Age: 63
Address: 5304 Schluter Road, Monona
Family: Single (divorced) with four children and two step-children
Job: Attorney; retired after 30 years at the state Office of the Commissioner of Railroads; part-time consulting for municipalities dealing with various railroad issues
Prior elected office: Monona City Council 1989-1993 and since 2003
Other public service: Member, Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board; former board member, Friends of the Monona Senior Center; member, Friends of the Monona Senior Center; Fall Fashion Show, Friends of the Monona Senior Center; member, Friends of the Monona Public Library; member, Wisconsin Bike Federation; former member, WISDOT Stoughton Road Policy Advisory Committee; former Monona Youth soccer coach; former citizen member, Monona Board of Review; volunteer, Woodland Park/Aldo Leopold Nature Center
Education: Bachelor's degree cum laude from the University of Illinois at Urbana; law degree, University of Wisconsin
Email or Website: dougwood1975@gmail.com @dougwood4monona on Facebook
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponents?
DePula: I’m an innovator with 20 years of public service dedicated to improving the lives of others. I combine unique life experiences, a creative outlook, problem-solving history, a collaborative approach, and business acumen. I sincerely care about the future of this community because I’m invested long-term as a father, husband, homeowner, and business owner. And I will represent everyone.
Domínguez: I bring an analytical, input and data-driven approach to decision making which we need in Monona. As a scientist, I am accustomed to using facts and seeking expert opinions in decision making. I also prioritize the input of those primarily impacted by a decision. As a Latina, I also bring life experiences from which our city government can benefit.
Moore: Experience. You can’t be effective if I don’t know how things work. I do my homework — listening, seeking answers, expertise, data, history — to make smart, thoughtful decisions. A proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” I want to see Monona go far — that means going together, building collegial, respectful relationships to get things done.
Thomas: I have built a strong foundation of service to the community. I am a problem solver who brings a common sense approach to all matters that come before the Council. In all my community service, I have shown that I can work collaboratively with my colleagues to reach solutions that serve the best interest of our community and are reflective of community values.
Wood: Having experience, both life and local government experience, is a good thing for an alder! Experience doesn't mean time-serving, it means having ideas and understanding how to turn them into reality. I've successfully championed sustained commitments such as park improvements, increased library funding, and Monona Drive reconstruction right through to today working to make Monona more walkable and preserving San Damiano.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
DePula: Our leaders have proven time and again that they listen to a select few, and that’s something that must change. Consequently, the transparency of meetings and the ethics of decisions have risen to the top of voters’ mandates in Monona, and we must re-engineer our processes to give everyone a voice at every step. I commit to that.
Domínguez: The key issue is equity. Our community is going through growing pains where diverse groups of residents are calling for a seat at the table to ensure their perspectives are considered and the regulations, ordinances, taxation and services are applied equitably. While there is much resistance to this, it is an essential part of effective, transparent, and ethical governance.
Moore: We don’t have the luxury of focusing on one issue. I gravitate towards bigger opportunities — things that require vision, strategic and tactical thinking — moving toward 100% clean energy, affordable housing, San Damiano, economic development — all while operating within our means. Most importantly, I’ve been pushing for a permanent and diverse commission on diversity, equity and inclusion to address this issue systemically.
Thomas: The most immediate concern is to manage a safe, fiscally responsible recovery as we work to get back to the way of life we knew before COVID. Getting the city through these trying times and maintaining our current level of service, without a significant increase in taxes, similar to the 2021 budget, in which the city of Monona mill rate was reduced from the prior year.
Wood: Preserving San Damiano is an issue for now and all generations to come. More apartments or a 10-acre public park with a thousand feet of lakeshore? A place to walk, to contemplate its surpassing beauty and enjoy being outdoors in the city. We’re actively seeking State funds and private donations to go with the county’s $2 million grant to help pay for it.
How do you balance development with sustainability?
DePula: Incorporating sustainability into development is normally expensive and hampers affordability. I want to see Monona rehab old housing stock wherever possible. For commercial development, I’d like to see density bonuses where a developer would be allowed to build extra density if they incorporate things like car sharing, solar panels, rain gardens, and other sustainable practices.
Domínguez: I would incorporate into development planning both the suggestions of local experts, as well as the concepts of an ecological planning pioneer, Ian McHarg, whose development and redevelopment principles clustered buildings so that housing, commercial property, and mixed use space minimize the effects on natural drainage and ecosystems, thereby, preserving the remaining land for those to enjoy at leisure.
Moore: Smart development is more sustainable. It means increasing density and mixed-use developments in our primary corridors of Broadway and Monona Drive, expansion of transit alternatives, and increasing our building standards (i.e. new construction that is more energy efficient, uses renewable energy, conserves water and reduces storm water runoff). We also need to diversify housing, addressing affordability, and add small lot single-family subdivisions, multi-family housing.
Thomas: Using sustainable practice in development is responsible and it is good business. Frequently, the payback on a “green” building is 4-5 years. Monona’s approach to sustainability is to lead by example. For example, in 2019, 20.6% of municipal electricity was derived from renewable sources. The council and mayor approved a resolution that 100% of city’s electricity will be from renewable sources by 2030.
Wood: Development and sustainability can be done in concert. Judicious use of TIF loans has helped attract numerous environmentally sustainable and economically successful in-fill redevelopment projects. Examples include Yahara Terrace (next to Lottes Park), The Current next to Grand Crossing Park, Heritage Senior Housing and two new medical clinics. Sometimes it is a choice. Preservation or development of San Damiano is such a choice.