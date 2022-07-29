Candidate Q&A: Governor Republican Primary

Rebecca Kleefisch

Age: 46

Address: Sullivan

Family: Married with two children

Job: Mom, former lieutenant governor, small business owner, reporter

Prior elected office: Lieutenant governor, 2011-18

Other public service: Former chair of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission

Education: Bachelor's degree, UW-Madison

Email or Website: RebeccaForGovernor.com

Tim Michels

Age: 59

Address: Hartland

Family: Married, three children

Job: On leave as vice president of Michels Corp.

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: 12 Years as a U.S. Army Ranger Officer

Education: Bachelor's degree in political science, St. Norbert College; master's degree in business administration, University of Chicago; master's degree in public administration, Illinois Institute of Technology

Email or Website: Michelsforgovernor.com

Candidates Timothy Ramthun and Adam Fischer did not respond to a Wisconsin State Journal questionnaire.

Q&A

What is your No. 1 priority if elected governor this fall?

Kleefisch: We must make Wisconsin affordable. Inflation ballooned because of Evers’ and Biden’s actions. We need more workers to address supply chain issues, which contribute to higher prices. Welfare reform will allow more workers, and work must pay. I’ll enact transformational income tax reform. I will also hold the line on the gas tax, unlike Evers and Michels have encouraged.

Michels: My number one priority is to bring strong, proven, executive leadership to Madison. From COVID to Kenosha, Tony Evers has failed Wisconsinites with his weak leadership and failed policies. I have the background and experience to serve the law-abiding, tax-paying, hard-working citizens of Wisconsin and get our state back on track.

How do you differentiate yourself from other Republicans running in the Aug. 9 primary? What unique skills do you feel make you most qualified for the role?

Kleefisch: I’m a proven conservative reformer. Voters don’t need to wonder if I’d increase taxes; my record shows I’ve kept my promises. I’m also ready Day One, and I have won statewide against the Democrat machine three times. I already have relationships with the Legislature to pass universal school choice, tax reform, crime bills and election security.

Michels: From being a commanding officer for a dozen years as a US Army Ranger, to helping run a successful Wisconsin family business for nearly 25 years, I am the only candidate in the race with the real world, executive leadership experience necessary to lead this state as governor. I’m also the only candidate who is an outsider in this race, you can't call yourself an outsider if you've actually had a key to the State Capitol on your keychain.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, what changes, if any, would you wish to see made to Wisconsin’s 1849 law? Do you support any exceptions and, if so, for what?

Kleefisch: I’m proud to be 100% pro-life. After Roe v. Wade, the pro-life community can focus all of our efforts to supporting moms and their babies to promote a culture of life and success for families. As your governor, I will enforce the laws we have on the books and defend the sanctity of life while providing resources to moms.

Michels: I support existing Wisconsin law, which does include an exception for the birth of the mother. But, I also believe that, in order to be pro-life, we also need to facilitate an environment that cares for and support new mothers and their children. We need to make sure young women know about the public and private sector resources that are available to them, including the option of adoption.