Candidate Q&A: Deerfield Village Board

Three incumbents (I) and two challengers are vying for three seats on the Deerfield Village Board in the April 5 election. The terms are for two years. Two of the candidates, Arnold Evensen and Kerri Hewitt, did not submit responses.

Tracy Curtis

Age: 40

Address: 500 Morningside Drive

Family: Married with two children

Job: Auto claims adjuster, American Family Insurance

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: President, Deerfield elementary PTO, five years; secretary, Friends of the Deerfield Library, eight years; coach, Deerfield Middle School Track, three years; coach, Deerfield seventh grade volleyball, one year; and coach, Deerfield on the run, two years

Education: Whitnall High School

Email or Website: tracy.curtis82@gmail.com

Arnold Evensen (I)

Address: 508 Simonson St.

Email or Website: member7804@aol.com

Kerri Hewitt

Address: 400 Kleine St.

Email or Website: klhewitt84@gmail.com

Gary Wieczorek (I)

Age: 70

Address: 301 Skyland Way

Family: Married with five grown children and six grandchildren

Job: Retired; worked for 48 years in local and state government in public safety, municipal administration and emergency management

Prior elected office: Village trustee, Deerfield, last 5 years; member, Lake Country School Board in Hartland

Other public service: Little league coach with a city recreation department, president of high school booster club, volunteer with the Special Olympics, police officer, part-time firefighter/paramedic, volunteer fire chief, village administrator, and supervisor of training and exercise for the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs/Emergency Management

Education: Bachelor's degree in political science from St. Mary's University; master's degree in public administration specializing in local government administration from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and diploma in police administration from Northwestern University

Email or Website: None

David Wilkinson (I)

Age: 66

Address: 42 Oak Ridge Trail

Family: Married with two children

Job: Retired after 44 years as dedicated account manager for Eco Lab

Prior elected office: Church council president, six years; and village trustee, six years

Other public service: Member, Deerfield Lions Club, 18 years; member, Local VFW, 45 years

Education: Rosendale High School

Email or Website: ddwilk@charter.net

Q&A

What unique expertise or experience would you bring to this office?

Curtis: I would be hopeful to represent families in Deerfield with school-aged children. I'm an full time working, wife and mother and will give voice to that demographic. Many of us parents have so much going on, it's hard to keep informed on what's going on in the Deerfield Village board. I would be grateful to assist with being some of that voice.

Evensen: No response.

Hewitt: No response.

Wieczorek: My entire professional life has been dedicated to government service in many various positions from front-line worker to department head. I have the knowledge of local government operations that is used to assist in my decision making along with understanding the financial and legal considerations to be taken into account. No other candidate has this related education and experience along with a proven record of serving the public.

Wilkinson: Long-time village resident with desire to make the village a great place to live.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Curtis: I don't agree with spending a large amount of money without the support of the taxpayers. Right now the current board is trying to spend $2.3 million dollars on a Village Hall building to house 2 full time employees. I think that this amount of spending, no matter what it's going towards should go to referendum. I have been attending the biweekly meetings for a few months now and continue to voice that fact.

Evensen: No response.

Hewitt: No response.

Wieczorek: Deerfield is facing challenges as Dane County continues to grow. We need to maintain the quality of life and low tax rate keeping first rate village services. The board needs to work on the redevelopment of the business district, building of a new Village Hall and remodeled library. We can build a new hall without an increase in the tax levy due to past loans that will be paid off. I am the village representative/project manager for the new Village Hall. I support these initiatives.

Wilkinson: Funding for new village hall and possible library expansion. Address with open mind. Keeping taxes as low as possible.

What is a new idea you have for making local government more efficient?

Curtis: I want to give the community members that may not go to meetings can voice on the board. We need to be getting more opinion polls out there, sometimes about small issues sometimes about issues that affect everyone of us.

Evensen: No response.

Hewitt: No response.

Wieczorek: Governments to be efficient must work together with other municipalities and consolidate services. Deerfield embraced this concept years ago through being a founding member of the Deer-Grove EMS agency which is a cooperative full-time paramedic ambulance with the Village and Town of Cottage Grove. Deerfield shares law enforcement services with the Village of Cambridge through the Cambridge/Deerfield Police Department staffed by Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies. I support these initiatives.

Wilkinson: Getting more and different people involved in different local committees.