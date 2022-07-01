Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 80 Republican Primary

Covering much of western Dane County as well as some of Iowa and Green counties, the 80th Assembly District has been held for 20 years by retiring Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mount Horeb.

The winner of the Aug. 9 Republican primary will face the winner of the busy Democratic primary. The 80th District has a 35-point Democratic lean, according to an analysis by Marquette Law School research fellow John Johnson.

Jacob Luginbuhl

Age: 31

Address: 2157 Sugar River Road, Verona

Family: No response

Job: Painter

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Associate director, Heartland Credit Union

Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration management with certificate in entrepreneurship, UW-Platteville

Email or website: jacobforwisconsin.com

Nathan Graewin

Age: 49

Address: 115 Llanos St., Verona

Family: Married with two children

Job: Business owner

Prior elected office: No response

Other public service: No response

Education: Diesel and heavy equipment mechanic training, Western Wisconsin Technical College

Email or website: No response

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

Luginbuhl: I am the best candidate for Representative to the Assembly because of my close ties to the community I hope to serve; and my ability to solve problems. I am approaching 10 years as a small business owner. Adapting to the many challenges life throws at you is essential to staying open and that experience will carry over into my role in Office.

Graewin: As an owner of three companies, I know the struggle that has taken place during the COVID epidemic. My focus is to help out the small businesses that has survived and to hopefully bring back the ones that we have lost. Our children (have) taken such a large hit with education. This future generation needs a strong government to help the education system to produce a strong future for our children. As a concerned Wisconsin citizen, we need to ensure that we have safety in our schools, streets, and in the businesses.

What unique expertise would you bring to the office?

Luginbuhl: I know what it’s like to get knocked down and start over from nothing. In my short life so far I have experienced our failed systems first hand and learned from it. I have lost a dear friend and employee to gun violence in our very own community, cared for a family member who lost their life to cancer after their year long fight left them bankrupt and without healthcare.

Graewin: No response.

Do you think the 2020 election was fair? If not, what do you think should be changed? Do you support calls to terminate the Wisconsin Elections Commission?

Luginbuhl: No response

Graewin: The 2020 election (has) become an interesting issue the past couple of months. The public needs to feel that us Americans can vote and feel that our one vote is counted and counted correctly.

If Roe is overturned, should there be any exceptions in abortion bans for rape, incest, the mother’s health or the mother’s life? Which?

Luginbuhl: Absolutely, the exceptions for rape, incest and mother’s life need to be protected.

Graewin: No response

