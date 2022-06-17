Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 80 Democratic primary

Five Democrats are vying for the Assembly seat of retiring Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mount Horeb in the Aug. 9 primary. The winner in the heavily Democratic district will face the winner of the Republican primary in the Nov. 8 election.

Mike Bare

Age: 39

Address: 543 Harvest Lane, Verona

Family: Married with two children

Job: Research and program coordinator, Community Advocates Public Policy Institute; co-owner, Biergarten at Olbrich Park

Prior elected office: Verona City Council 2013-2014; Dane County Board since 2020

Other public service: Aide to U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold, 2004-10; Verona Plan Commission, 2018 to 2020; Verona Parks Commission chair, 2018 to 2020; Aging and Disability Resource Center board since 2020; Dane County Housing Authority board since 2020

Education: Bachelor's and master's degrees in political science, American University

Email or Website: www.votebare.com

Anna Halverson

Age: 35

Address: 202 Lake St., Mount Horeb

Family: Married with one daughter

Job: Program manager, Progressive Community Services

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Moms Demand Action volunteer and organizer since 2017; Department of Workforce Development, Iowa County vocational rehabilitation assistant, 2014-15; AmeriCorps Volunteer including service with Schools of Hope, Special Olympics and Easter Seals Respite Camp, 2012-13

Education: Master's degree in rehabilitation psychology, UW-Madison; bachelor's degree in theater performance with psychology minor, Ohio University

Chad Kemp

Age: 43

Address: 374 Mesa Road, Verona

Family: Partner with three children

Job: Attorney at Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs

Prior elected office: Verona City Council since 2018; currently serving as council president

Other public service: Verona Area Swim Team, board member since 2019; Little John's Kitchens, board member since 2020

Education: UW-Madison, bachelor's degree in political science and Afro-American studies; law degree, University of Wisconsin Law School

Email or Website: www.chadkemp.net

Doug Steinberg

Age: 58

Address: 892 Hillcrest Lane, Oregon

Family: Divorced with two children and one grandchild

Job: Quality control tech, Franklin Electric

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Sergeant, Department of Corrections at Columbia Correctional Institute, Mendota Mental Health Institute, Oregon Correctional Institute, and the Secure Unit at the UW Hospital, 1995-2000; probation/parole agent supervising sex offenders, 2000-13; medical program associate assistant, Oak Correctional Institute, 2014

Education: Associate degree in sales and marketing, Lakeshore Technical College; bachelor's degree in business administration, Lakeland College; robotics program for one year, Madison Area Technical College

Email or website: On Facebook @YourDemocraticCandidateDougSteinberg

Dale Yurs

Age: 34

Address: 270 Harmon Circle, Belleville

Family: Married with two daughters

Job: Special education teacher, Belleville High School

Prior elected office: Belleville Village Board president since 2021; Belleville Village Trustee, 2019-21; Verona City Council, 2013-16

Other public service: Volunteer firefighter, 2014-20

Education: Bachelor's degree in history with minor in political science and religion, Lakeland College; master's degree in U.S. constitutional history, University of Northern Iowa; Ed.D. in educational leadership, Edgewood College

Email or Website: yursforassembly.com

Q&A

Note: The responses were edited for length and clarity.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

Bare: I am a public servant, small business owner, public policy advocate, and father. I am relentless about making progress on our challenges, and I'm guided by Progressive values. These include empathy for others, fairness in processes, equity in outcomes, service to community, and devotion to community and family. I put these values to work in everything I do, whether it be or representing my constituents on the Dane County Board, creating policies for my employees, or advocating for solutions to poverty.

Halverson: We need state representatives who will fight for our shared values including ending gun violence, protecting reproductive rights, and ensuring access to health care. I am the only candidate in the race with the combination of firsthand, lived experience as an organizer working to end gun violence, as a teacher, and as a mom who is deeply affected by the war on our rights being waged by extremists in Wisconsin and around the country.

Kemp: I will bring a unique combination of experiences. As President of the Verona City Council, I understand how to work with people you might disagree with in order to get something done. I grew up in this community and am raising my children here, so I have a real stake in ensuring that our community thrives. Finally, as an attorney, I bring a professional understanding of the law and how laws work when they are actually implemented and not just words written on paper.

Steinberg: I have learned what it is like to pay for rich people to get richer, pay for the poor who need the help, and then try to carve out a life for me and my family with what is left of my paycheck. I have seen the world from many perspectives; both good, bad, and everything in between. I will understand what a bogus bill or a law will feel like when it is passed. I will step in between such attempts to protect the people I care the most about: working men and women, and the (underprivileged).

Yurs: I am committed to working for a Wisconsin where, regardless of their ZIP code, all our kids get an excellent public education with equitable access to expanded opportunities, including school-to-career programs, college in the schools, and universal broadband. I am committed to working for a Wisconsin where healthcare is valued as a human right, and no one has to suffer simply for want of access to quality, affordable health care.

What unique expertise would you bring to the office?

Bare: I am the only candidate who has worked at every level of government. I have served in city and county government, been an anti-poverty advocate at the local, state, and federal level, and I worked for U.S. Senator Russ Feingold. I have a broad understanding of our public policies, with expertise in economic security, health care, housing, disability and justice reform. I am also the only Democratic candidate who is a small business owner.

Halverson: I am the only candidate in this race and one of only two candidates in Wisconsin to earn the endorsement of Everytown for Gun Safety in recognition of my work with Moms Demand Action organizing and advocating to end gun violence. My work with people with disabilities and their families within the state’s long-term care program has given me a unique perspective on the challenges in providing community-based services. And, as a mom it is unthinkable to me that we will live in a world in which my daughter has fewer rights than I have had.

Kemp: I have the ability to work with others of different beliefs and backgrounds in order to build consensus and get things done. The fact that my colleagues on the Council chose me to serve as President shows their faith in my ability to lead.

Steinberg: My background is in working with criminals, victims, and the court system. I will see to it that criminals are held accountable but also given a fair shot if the circumstances rise to that level. I will do my best to make it so victims are made as whole as possible post their criminal experiences.

Yurs: As a teacher, dad and former volunteer firefighter, I bring the fierce compassion and sincere care for others that our system of government needs right now. As a municipal government official, I have learned how to work collaboratively with others to accomplish something for the wider community. I have had the opportunity to gather with my neighbors to imagine and then get busy building and maintaining a thriving local community where, despite the occasional and inevitable difference of opinion.

What are examples of how you have worked or would work in a bipartisan way?

Bare: Justice reform and health reform are both issues I have bipartisan experience working on. We should also ensure that work is available, and that full-time workers do not end up in poverty or struggling to make ends meet. Economic security and opportunity must be a bipartisan priority. Finally, the scourge of gun violence requires a bipartisan response.

Halverson: The majority leadership in the Legislature is extreme. They are out of step with the majority of Wisconsinites who support Roe v. Wade, who support universal background checks, and who want fair maps and responsive government. I will always be ready to listen to Republican colleagues who want to work collaboratively.

Kemp: I worked cooperatively with my fellow city council members and city staff to maintain city services during the pandemic. Additionally, we issued grants to local businesses that were struggling during that same period of time.

Steinberg: I would be willing to work with them on Election Integrity if that is their true agenda. I would also work with Republicans on new gun laws. It appears they have finally come to terms with the need to make changes. I would make it my job to help them understand the need to go a little further, positioning the law to cover a larger number of situations protecting more innocent people.

Yurs: I think it's possible to work together to end the epidemic of gun violence, to create opportunities for access to quality healthcare, especially mental healthcare, and to ensure that all of Wisconsin's kids get equitable access to an excellent public education.