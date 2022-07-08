Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 79 Democratic Primary

A former staffer of outgoing Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, is running for her seat against a former NASA employee in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for the 79th Assembly District.

Covering parts of Middleton, Verona and Cross Plains, the district has a 43-point Democratic lean, according to an analysis by Marquette Law School research fellow John Johnson. The winner will face Republican Victoria Fueger in the Nov. 8 election. The term is for two years.

Alex Joers

Age: 29

Address: 703 Cricket Lane #3, Middleton

Family: Married with one child

Job: Program director at The Little Gym

Prior elected office: Supervisor on Dane County Board since 2020

Other public service: Policy Advisory Committee for the Madison Beltline Planning and Environment Linkages Study; City of Middleton Community Strategic Planning Panel; New Leaders Council - Wisconsin; Dane County Youth Commission and Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center Board of Directors

Education: Bachelor's degree in Public Administration and Political Science from UW-La Crosse

Brad Votava

Age: 52

Address: 7201 Sawmill Road, Madison

Family: Married with two children

Job: Founder and CEO of Archer Geographic

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Middleton Preschool Board member, 2002-05; FLL Robotics and Destination Imagination youth science organizer from 2011-16; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society team member from 2019-20

Education: Master's degree in natural resources from Colorado State University; bachelor's degree in economics and political science from Hope College

Email or website: www.votevotava.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

Joers: I grew up on the shores of Lake Mendota in the Spring Harbor neighborhood of Madison, my family moved to the Saks Woods neighborhood in Middleton where I got my start in community service organizing blood drives for the Red Cross and graduated from Middleton High School. After returning home from UW-La Crosse, I went to work in the State Legislature as a policy aide for progressive champions including our current representative, Dianne Hesselbein. During my outreach work, I got to understand the real issues facing families in our community. I will be able to raise the voice of the will of the people that is being stifled in the Legislature. I have a record of investing in our community, serving as a local official and working hard to deliver results.

Votava: I am a small-business owner, an advocate for our natural resources, a longtime homeowner in the district, and a father of two graduates of our public schools. I am able to draw on a varied career that spans nearly 30 years and includes working with a wide range of public and private entities. As an entrepreneur I value new ideas and different ways of looking at our problems in order to solve them. I am an experienced leader who can successfully advocate for the people of our district.

What unique expertise would you bring to the office?

Joers: I know how to get things done in government, from environmental conservation to strengthening our democracy, I can use my experience for the benefit of the people I hope to represent. Our next state representative will need a clear knowledge of the challenges we face including helping small businesses recover from the pandemic, standing up for health care access especially reproductive freedom, and pushing for commonsense gun safety solutions. I’ve taken on these challenges at the local level and I will continue the effort at the state level.

Votava: I am a former NASA specialist working within the Mission to Planet Earth to develop innovative approaches, technology and partnerships to understand our changing Earth and our impacts on our natural resources and environment. This experience provided the foundation for the company I founded and run, focused on solving complex land, water and infrastructure issues. This expertise is needed in our state Legislature, and I will work passionately for the future of Wisconsin’s natural resources.

What should be the top priority for Democrats if the Legislature continues to be controlled by Republicans?

Joers: Our democracy is under attack by conspiracy theorists and radical politicians that don’t want to listen to the voters that elected them. Our top priority is retaking the majority, because Democrats are ready to govern and make progress on the issues that Wisconsinites care about. The gerrymandered Republican Legislature will not release their grip on power without a fight. This means we need to have effective messengers representing the will of the people. Wisconsinites want to take back our federal dollars to expand BadgerCare, provide commonsense gun safety solutions, restore reproductive rights in our state, address the climate crisis, and pass a plan for fair maps.

Votava: While standing firm on our our principles, we must find a way to work together to make progress on those things that matter most to the citizens of our district and our state. Excellence in public education, centered on valuing our teachers, is foundational to our state's success and requires proper funding. I also believe there is an opportunity to achieve consensus on both natural resource issues and state infrastructure, as well as targeted public investment to improve health care access.