Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 45 Democratic Primary

A member of the Beloit City Council will face a Dodgeville High School teacher in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for the 45th Assembly District. The district, which includes parts of Beloit, Rock and Green counties, has been represented by outgoing Democratic Rep. Mark Spreitzer since 2014.

The district has a 15-point Democratic lean, according to an analysis by Marquette Law School research fellow John Johnson. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary between Clinton Anderson and Benjamin Dorscheid will go on to face the sole Republican candidate Jeff Klett on Nov. 8. The term is for two years.

Clinton Anderson

Age: 29

Address: 921 Cleveland St., Beloit

Family: Girlfriend

Job: Youth support specialist at Professional Services Group

Prior elected office: Beloit City Council since 2017

Other public service: Board member of Beloit Meals on Wheels since 2020

Education: Bachelor's degree in psychology, UW-Whitewater

Benjamin Dorscheid

Age: 31

Address: N8852 Hannah Road, Belleville

Family: Married

Job: Teacher at Dodgeville High School

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Eagle Scout Rank 2009

Education: Master's degree in psychology, American Public University; bachelor's degree in education, UW-Whitewater

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

Anderson: I believe my experience in government and my work experience make me a great candidate for the Assembly. I have served as a Beloit City Councilor for five years, including two years as vice president and one as president. This has helped me gain valuable experience and a deeper appreciation of the challenges local governments face. I have worked with survivors of domestic violence and currently work with kids facing a wide variety of obstacles. I have seen what the gaps in services are and that if we addressed one more need, those who are struggling would have a higher success rate.

Dorscheid: A State Assembly representative needs to be able to represent their entire district. Both of my opponents have lived their entire lives in Beloit which is one part of the district, but I have spent my adult life living in many different parts of southern Wisconsin including Janesville, Whitewater, Monona, Madison, and Belleville. I also teach in Dodgeville. This life experience in both rural and urban settings puts me in the best position to represent all the members of District 45.

What unique expertise would you bring to the office?

Anderson: I believe my expertise in human services is needed for this office. I have seen people be unable to leave abusive relationships because they do not have access to services. I have worked with people who are experiencing homelessness. Some can talk about their assumptions of people who are facing these circumstances. I have worked directly with those who have. I also am the only candidate currently serving in office. I had to lead as council president during some of the most divisive times in history. That experience makes me well equipped to hit the ground running and effectively serve all residents in the 45th.

Dorscheid: As a government teacher to high schoolers, I have a record of not only getting young people interested in government and politics, but also providing the tools students need to collaborate and work with people who do not see eye to eye with them. Four of my former students have asked to help me out with my campaign. They have all cited their experience in my government class as a reason to get involved and be civically engaged.

What should be the top priority for Democrats if the Legislature continues to be controlled by Republicans?

Anderson: Protecting democracy is a top priority. We have seen the GOP Legislature relitigate the 2020 election to sow doubt in our electoral process. They have also made it harder for people to participate in elections. Democrats should fight for a variety of measures which would protect the right to vote and ensure the democratic process is fair. Things like nonpartisan redistricting, ranked choice voting, and campaign finance reform are just a few issues we should keep talking about.

Dorscheid: There are several issues that are very contested in our state that will prove very difficult to find consensus on. However, there are a lot of other common sense issues that many people already agree upon. For instance, support for schools and education, protection of natural resources, air and water, and the development of infrastructure and small businesses. My focus will be to get relationships going with members of the opposite party in legislation that we can agree upon, then the work on the tougher areas will not seem so difficult.