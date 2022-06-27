Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 33 Republican Primary

In the Aug. 9 Republican primary for the redrawn 33rd Assembly District, which includes northwest Rock County and the southern half of Jefferson County, Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann entered the race this spring with the support of the Wisconsin GOP. Meanwhile, Scott Johnson, a farmer and consultant, said that his campaign will not be "beholden" to the state GOP — and accepts President Joe Biden as the legitimate winner of Wisconsin's 2020 election.

The seat, held by retiring Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, is not a Republican lock: Three-term Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, who currently represents the 43rd District, opted to run in the 33rd after the new maps brought his hometown of Milton into the new district. The Republican nominee faces Vruwink in the Nov. 8 election. The term is for two years.

Scott L. Johnson

Age: 68

Address: N3043 Hass Road, Jefferson

Family: Married

Job: Farmer, consultant

Prior elected office: Fort Atkinson School Board, 1998-2014

Other public service: Co-founder, Delta Theta Sigma Educational Foundation, since 1980

Education: Bachelor's degree in agricultural economics, business and industry, UW-Madison; attended UW-Whitewater master's program in school business finance; Wisconsin Rural Leadership Program

Email or Website: friendsofscottljohnson@yahoo.com

Dale Oppermann

Age: 62

Address: 1117 Hillebrand Drive, Jefferson

Family: Married with three adult children; three grandchildren

Job: Mayor of Jefferson; sales representative, Milwaukee Plate Glass Company

Prior elected office: Mayor, Jefferson since 2010; Jefferson City Council, 1994-2010

Other public service: Policy and Communications Leadership Council, Wisconsin Public Power Inc., since 2014

Education: No college degree

Email or Website: DaleforAssembly.com

Q&A

How does your experience set you apart from your opponent?

Johnson: I have demonstrated that I am a principled visionary leader. I have not spent tax dollars unwisely or burdened the taxpayer with unnecessary expenses. My knowledge and experience of education and agriculture, which are two of Wisconsin’s largest expenses and economic engines is crucial for a legislator. I will represent the people first and foremost, Dale will be beholden to the party as the party chose him.

Oppermann: I have over 23 years of experience and a successful track record of serving as an elected leader in a local municipality. Utilizing a team approach, we have provided necessary services, made much needed improvements and kept local taxes to a minimum by employing fiscally responsible financial strategies along with bold foresight and vision. I am not familiar with Scott Johnson or his past experience.

What makes you the best candidate to beat Rep. Vruwink?

Johnson: I am a fiscal conservative Republican, I plan to govern, and help lead my party in getting things done properly. My party needs good leadership and to govern, get something done, don’t gavel in and gavel out. Working across the aisle should be common. We share more in common than separates us as a community. We need to have fair nonpartisan Legislative and congressional districts. We need to eliminate the dark money in politics.

Oppermann: I am familiar with and familiar to the people of the 33rd Assembly District, having lived in Jefferson County my whole life. The Milton and Fort Atkinson areas are similar to Jefferson both in size and proximity. I listen to my constituents and I work hard to understand the issues and the opinions of the people who live here. While we may not agree on an issue, people can always be confident that their opinions will be heard and taken into careful consideration.

What plan do you support, if any, for the future of the Wisconsin Elections Commission?

Johnson: I plan to keep it. I do not understand the lack of statesmanship by our current legislators’ unwillingness to accept the outcome of an election. I want a nonpartisan group overlooking elections. I want them to develop ways to get more people to vote. I do not like wasting tax dollars on an investigation that cannot find any fraud, just to appease those who do not like the way the people voted. Everyone should vote, and everyone should have the opportunity to vote.

Oppermann: I think that no matter what side of the aisle you are on, Wisconsinites want to know that our elections are secure and fair. As with any issue, once I am elected, I will look at all sides and figure out the best path forward for Wisconsin.

