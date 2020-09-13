Candidate Q&A: 76th Assembly District

A restaurant owner who won a crowded Democratic primary in August faces a Republican college senior in the race to represent Madison’s Isthmus and East Side in the Nov. 3 election. The term is for two years.
Francesca Hong
Age: 31
Address: 4848 Violet Lane, Madison
Family: Married with one child
Job: Chef/co-owner, Morris Ramen Restaurant; co-founder/president, Culinary Ladies Collective; co-founder, Cook It Forward
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: West High School
Email, website: hong4assembly@gmail.com, hong4assembly.com
Patrick Hull
Age: 21
Address: 1017 Spring St., Madison
Family: Unmarried, no children
Job: Real estate intern, student
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Volunteer work in Eau Claire
Education: Senior at UW-Madison
Email or Website: patrickfor76@gmail.com
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
Hong: We do not need professional politicians; we need people who actually understand the struggles of working people. Working people who cannot take time off or overlook their family’s needs, people fearing for their lives. Wisconsin can’t afford politicians who can sit on the sidelines in our darkest hour. Constituents need to be represented by people who can relate to their constituents.
Hull: District 76 has a higher population of young people than most other districts in Wisconsin. It is only fair that these constituents should have a younger person representing them. I am also a political science student, so I have studied the issues that Madison faces extensively. I would also support what the district wants, not what bigger organizations want.
What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Hong: Leadership is the issue. Complacency, corruption, manipulation, and disregard for human life from Speaker Vos, Senator Fitzgerald and Rep. Steinke is permanently damaging our economy and creating a deeper political divide over a nonpartisan issue and a public health crisis. Outlawing gerrymandering and redrawing fair maps is the first step to address leaders choosing their voters and abusing their power.
Hull: The legalization of marijuana is at the top of my list. Not only would legalizing marijuana provide assistance to people who need it medically, such as veterans with PTSD and those with chronic health problems, but it would also be a step toward ending the blatantly racist war on drugs.
What expertise would you bring to this office?
Hong: As a mom, service industry worker, and community organizer, I haven’t followed the trajectory to political office, but I’m in a unique position to connect and relate to people across Wisconsin. As a daughter of immigrants who has relied on BadgerCare, worked minimum-wage jobs, and lived paycheck to paycheck, I have felt their burdens and fears. I still do.
Hull: I have extensive knowledge of the issues that the United States and Madison face. I also know the views of those in District 76, and I will do everything I can to make sure my people are represented.
How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
Hong: Legislative maps need to be drawn by an independent, nonpartisan committee. They should be drawn independent of any voting data. These maps need to be as unbiased as possible so that we can get the fairest vote and uproot corruption from gerrymandering.
Hull: Legislative maps should be drawn fairly. Both parties should attempt to remove gerrymandering and draw maps fairly.
