Candidate Q&A: 76th Assembly District

Hull: The legalization of marijuana is at the top of my list. Not only would legalizing marijuana provide assistance to people who need it medically, such as veterans with PTSD and those with chronic health problems, but it would also be a step toward ending the blatantly racist war on drugs.

What expertise would you bring to this office?

Hong: As a mom, service industry worker, and community organizer, I haven’t followed the trajectory to political office, but I’m in a unique position to connect and relate to people across Wisconsin. As a daughter of immigrants who has relied on BadgerCare, worked minimum-wage jobs, and lived paycheck to paycheck, I have felt their burdens and fears. I still do.

Hull: I have extensive knowledge of the issues that the United States and Madison face. I also know the views of those in District 76, and I will do everything I can to make sure my people are represented.

How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?