Candidate Q&A: 50th Assembly District
ELECTION 2020 | 50TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Candidate Q&A: 50th Assembly District

Wisconsin State Journal (copy)

A first-term Republican incumbent faces a Democratic challenger in an area northwest of the Wisconsin Dells that includes Mauston and Reedsburg in the Nov. 3 election. Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, did not provide a response. The term is for two years.

Mark Waldon

Mark Waldon

Waldon

Party: Democratic

Age: 57

Address: 435 Eighth St., Reedsburg

Family: Divorced with four adult daughters

Job: Small business owner for the past 27 years at Reedsburg Lighting and Home

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications, UW-Stevens Point

Email, website: Markwaldonforassembly.com, mqwaldon@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?

Waldon: I am the best candidate because I will always vote on behalf of the majority, not a party or big money.

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Waldon: Health care is the biggest issue. I support expanding BadgerCare. Legislative maps should be drawn in the way that Iowa has adopted.

How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?

Waldon: An independent, nonpartisan approach.

