Candidate Q&A: 50th Assembly District

A first-term Republican incumbent faces a Democratic challenger in an area northwest of the Wisconsin Dells that includes Mauston and Reedsburg in the Nov. 3 election. Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, did not provide a response. The term is for two years.
Mark Waldon
Party: Democratic
Age: 57
Address: 435 Eighth St., Reedsburg
Family: Divorced with four adult daughters
Job: Small business owner for the past 27 years at Reedsburg Lighting and Home
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications, UW-Stevens Point
Email, website: Markwaldonforassembly.com, mqwaldon@gmail.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
Waldon: I am the best candidate because I will always vote on behalf of the majority, not a party or big money.
What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Waldon: Health care is the biggest issue. I support expanding BadgerCare. Legislative maps should be drawn in the way that Iowa has adopted.
How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
Waldon: An independent, nonpartisan approach.
