Candidate Q&A: 50th Assembly District

A first-term Republican incumbent faces a Democratic challenger in an area northwest of the Wisconsin Dells that includes Mauston and Reedsburg in the Nov. 3 election. Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, did not provide a response. The term is for two years.

Mark Waldon

Party: Democratic

Age: 57

Address: 435 Eighth St., Reedsburg

Family: Divorced with four adult daughters

Job: Small business owner for the past 27 years at Reedsburg Lighting and Home

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications, UW-Stevens Point

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?