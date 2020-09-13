Candidate Q&A: 49th Assembly District

Tranel: As a citizen legislator, I have worked with local officials, community leaders, and citizens to find common sense solutions to problems and strongly advocate for southwest Wisconsin. I’ve listened and followed through to help our communities get the resources they need to fight COVID, educate our children, improve rural roads, help our seniors, protect taxpayers and keep our communities safe.

What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Murphy-Lopez: The decline in rural areas, including disappearing farms, falling school enrollments, and increased vacancies on small town Main Streets has created unnecessary hardships for our people. I will propose legislation to hold corporations and middlemen accountable for steep losses in farms, and reinvestment zones in areas with declining populations (using tax credits to attract/retain new businesses and young families).