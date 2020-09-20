Candidate Q&A: 39th Assembly District

A four-term Republican incumbent (I) faces a Democratic challenger in an Assembly district that covers Beaver Dam and the eastern half of Dodge County in the Nov. 3 election. The term is for two years.
Mark Born (I)
Party: Republican
Age: 44
Address: 135 Franklin St., Beaver Dam
Family: Married, one child
Job: State legislator
Prior elected office: Beaver Dam Common Council
Other public service: Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission, Leadership Beaver Dam Steering Committee, Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association, Beaver Dam Elk’s Lodge 1540, Dodge County Historical Society
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science and history, Gustavus Adolphus College
Email or website: votemarkborn.com
Izzy Hassey Nevarez
Party: Democratic
Age: 38
Address: N5094 Butternut Court, Juneau
Family: Married to John
Job: Certified banker, Associated Bank
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Community engagement coordinator at Thrivent Financial, 2017-2018; volunteer for the Playground Movement since 2019 and Second Harvest Food Pantry since 2018
Education: High school diploma, Palatine High School, Palatine, Illinois
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
Born: I have always promised to represent our common-sense conservative values in Madison. That’s what I’ve done by investing in local roads, education, and health care. I also responded to local ideas by introducing legislation that ultimately became law. By taking the values of this district to Madison, we have worked together to continue to make Wisconsin a great place to live, work, and raise a family.
Hassey Nevarez: Where I grew up, the American Dream was not a given for me. But, with hard work and the support of a great family, good friends and excellent educators, I’ve achieved that dream, and learned to appreciate the very real obstacles to that dream that everyday people face. My legislative work will revolve around this central question, “What obstacles can I work to remove as Wisconsinites pursue the American Dream?”
What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Born: We need to rebuild economic security from the damage done by the pandemic. Wisconsin had a strong economy prior to COVID-19 and working together I am confident we can bounce back even stronger. By building on my strong record of reform that made Wisconsin an even better place to do business, I am committed to safely rebuilding our economy.
Hassey Nevarez: The issue that needs our most immediate attention is health care. One of the simplest next steps to improving health care in Wisconsin is to allow Medicaid to be expanded to cover more people in need. The current Legislature has blocked our own tax dollars from coming back to Wisconsin to help more families through Medicaid expansion. I intend to press this issue for a vote on day one.
How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
Born: The state Constitution requires the Legislature to draw the maps so they should be drawn by legislative action. The Legislature should take input from a variety of sources as they draw the maps in compliance with state and federal law.
Hassey Nevarez: Wisconsin’s legislative district maps must be drawn by a third-party nonpartisan commission.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.