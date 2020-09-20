Candidate Q&A: 39th Assembly District

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Born: We need to rebuild economic security from the damage done by the pandemic. Wisconsin had a strong economy prior to COVID-19 and working together I am confident we can bounce back even stronger. By building on my strong record of reform that made Wisconsin an even better place to do business, I am committed to safely rebuilding our economy.

Hassey Nevarez: The issue that needs our most immediate attention is health care. One of the simplest next steps to improving health care in Wisconsin is to allow Medicaid to be expanded to cover more people in need. The current Legislature has blocked our own tax dollars from coming back to Wisconsin to help more families through Medicaid expansion. I intend to press this issue for a vote on day one.

How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?

Born: The state Constitution requires the Legislature to draw the maps so they should be drawn by legislative action. The Legislature should take input from a variety of sources as they draw the maps in compliance with state and federal law.

Hassey Nevarez: Wisconsin’s legislative district maps must be drawn by a third-party nonpartisan commission.