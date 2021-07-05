Candidate Q&A: 37th Assembly District special election

Penterman: I am the only candidate who stepped up and served my country in the United States Armed Forces. I take our rights and freedoms seriously, and I am willing to put my life on the line for my country. Additionally, as the only candidate with a law enforcement background, I proudly stand with our law enforcement officers.

Ratzlaff: I’m not a career politician nor do I plan on becoming one. I am a conservative Independent candidate. As an Independent I will make it my 1st Priority to work with both major parties to accomplish the legislative work of the people. As a conservative I will remain steadfast in upholding the constitutional principles I grew up with under President Reagan and Gov. Tommy Thompson.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Adams: Wisconsin needs to continue its economic recovery to support families and small businesses. And that means bold relief like investing in infrastructure. Whether it’s our roads, bridges, or drinking water, much of our infrastructure requires capacity or maintenance upgrades or is reaching the end of its lifespan. I will go to Madison to work on continuing our economic recovery.