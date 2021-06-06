Candidate Q&A: 37th Assembly District Republican primary

Krueger: Within weeks, the Legislature and governor will need to agree upon a new state budget. Appropriating $80+ billion of state and federal taxpayer money is, by far, the Legislature’s biggest responsibility. We should resist the Governor’s radical proposals that would undo many responsible decisions; invest instead in our shared priorities; and use the huge budget surplus to cut taxes again.

Meinhardt: It’s a great opportunity to expand school choice options for Wisconsin families. After a year of disrupted schooling, families are looking for options that will empower them to provide an education for their children. Each child is both a present reflection and a future promise of families and communities. Investments in our children are a commitment to the hope that these children will reflect our values and take them further.

Penterman: Election integrity is crucial. Wisconsin experienced some downright shady things during the 2020 election. The worst of all was that billionaire Mark Zuckerburg dumped millions of dollars into Wisconsin’s 5 largest and most liberal cities to “help run their elections.” There should be no private money allowed to run Wisconsin’s elections, especially out of state money.