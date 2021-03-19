Candidate Q&A: 13th Senate District

Four candidates are vying to represent the 13th Senate District, which covers portions of Jefferson, Dodge and Dane counties, in the April 6 special election. The Republican-leaning seat was vacated by former Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, who had represented the district since 1995 and was elected to the House of Representatives in November in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District. The state Senate seat is up for election again in 2022 for a four-year term.
John Jagler
Party: Republican
Age: 51
Address: 601 Clyman St., Watertown
Family: Married with three children
Job: Realtor, owner of a family-run dog treat business
Prior elected office: Current state representative, 37th Assembly District
Other public service: Member, Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels; Watertown Elks Club
Education: Graduate Trans American School of Broadcasting; UW-Parkside
Email or Website: www.votejagler.com
Ben Schmitz
Party: Independent, American Solidarity Party
Age: 30
Address: 7629 County Road N, Sun Prairie
Family: Married with two children and one more due on April 15
Job: Small business owner, National Guard officer
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor's degree in philosophy, University of St. Thomas
Email or Website: schmitzforstatesenate.com
Melissa Winker
Party: Democratic
Age: 45
Address: 37827 Atkins Knoll Road, Oconomowoc
Family: Married with five children
Job: Small family business owner; former national board educator of 18 years teaching in K-12 classrooms and UW-Madison Adjunct Lecturer
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: After school clubs leader; Moms Demand Action member; and Girls Mentoring Program
Education: Bachelor's degree, master's degree in education, teacher certificate, master educator and national board certified, UW-Madison
Email or Website: WinkerForWisconsin@gmail.com; www.winkerforwisconsin.com; www.facebook.com/winkerforWI; @WinkerforWI; www.instagram.com/winkerforwi/
Spencer Zimmerman
Party: Trump Conservative Party
Age: 41
Address: 462 S. Randall Ave. No. 3, Janesville
Family: Single
Job: Presidential Limousine Service
Prior elected office: Madison College student senator
Other public service: Active duty Air Force, 2000-04, received the Joint Service Achievement Medal for Meritorious Service in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. In 2010 I was a recipient of the Dane County Republican Party Lyman F. Anderson Local Government Public Service Award.
Education: Associate degree in information systems technology, Community College of the Air Force; bachelor's degree in business administration, Edgewood College
Email or Website: vote4zimmerman.wordpress.com/
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponents?
Jagler: I'll do the best job of getting Wisconsin back on track. What I hear from the people of the 13th Senate District is that they're sick of Governor Evers' lockdowns, school closings, Madison-knows-best mandates, and the devastating impact it's had on our economy, small businesses, and families. As a legislator, I've always listened, worked hard and gotten the job done.
Schmitz: I chose to run with the Solidarity Party because, like many Americans, I feel that neither Republicans nor Democrats represent me. We need better than the division they have caused. Instead of working for the good of the country they jostle for power. Now more than ever we must listen to each other and sincerely consider others’ opinions.
Winker: I am a fourth-generation Wisconsinite, a firefighter's wife, a Mom, a small business owner, and a woman of faith who will put our safety, jobs and community first. Our economic future depends on smart investments into infrastructure, education and healthcare. Wisconsinites are tired of obstruction, deception and politicians not showing up. With almost two decades in education, I have a record of listening and showing up with honest, evidence based research to inform and lead.
Zimmerman: The establishment Republican in this race accepts the fraudulent results of the 2020 election and will not fight election fraud because he has benefited from it by being first on the ballot in every primary he has campaigned in. John Jagler has also refused to sign the US Term Limits pledge, I have signed it and will work toward implementation.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Jagler: In years past, I've worked to strengthen our state's economy and cut taxes. But today, there's no bigger issue than our response to the COVID pandemic that has upended our lives, our families, our economy and even our kid's futures. The answer definitely isn't raising taxes by a billion dollars, as Governor Evers has proposed. We need to reopen schools and help get businesses back on their feet.
Schmitz: The erosion of political discourse and abuses of power endanger our democracy. Politicians justify abuse of power, but the ends cannot justify the means. Republicans gerrymander, a Democrat governor abuses emergency powers by immediately declaring new emergencies whenever the Legislature votes to end previous ones, a Republican president undermines election confidence. If we don’t protect and respect our democracy, we will lose it.
Winker: I understand the challenges facing frontline families like mine who are working hard to make ends meet through this COVID crisis. We need to support our jobs AND healthy families. We should not have to choose one over the other. Wisconsin jobs, entrepreneurial startups, and broadband access, especially in our smaller Senate District 13 communities, is critical to sustainable future growth in our state.
Zimmerman: I believe in term limits, they are my No. 1 priority and I have fought for them in previous campaigns. No one should remain in one elected office for more than two terms or eight years, a precedent intentionally set by our first president, George Washington, after we gained independence in a revolution against a king who ruled for life.
How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
Jagler: The Wisconsin Constitution, which I took an oath to uphold, requires the Legislature to redraw the maps. Other plans, such as giving the task to an unelected panel, pretend that those individuals are somehow free of political motivation or personal preference. All it really does is removes the accountability that comes with keeping it in the hands of our elected officials.
Schmitz: I support formula-based redistricting. Formulas are the only truly nonpartisan method of redistricting. Methods based upon the judgment calls of partisans will be subject to political bias. Gerrymandering is manipulative and damaging to our democracy. We must protect our democracy for future generations with a non-partisan, algorithmic redistricting process. I support a constitutional amendment to protect future redistricting from gerrymandering.
Winker: I agree with over 70% of Wisconsin voters who believe partisan gerrymandering must end. In 2011, the maps were drawn in secret favoring the Republican politicians in power. I advocate for the Iowa model, which delegates redistricting to an independent body and uses objective criteria. Our state's gerrymandering is a true barrier to democracy and fair representation. I have taken the Fair Maps Pledge to get this done in 2021.
Zimmerman: Before we can address redistricting we need to make sure our elections are secure and we can all be confident in the results. Studies have shown ballot placement gives an unfair advantage of up to 20% to whomever is first on the ballot, we should fix this with random ballot placement that gives each candidate equal opportunity to be first.