Candidate filing deadline extended for 8th Aldermanic District in Madison

I voted buttons, State Journal generic file photo
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL

The deadline to file papers to run for alderperson in Madison’s 8th District has been extended to 5 p.m. on Friday, city officials announced Wednesday.

The filing deadline is extended 72 hours whenever an incumbent not running for re-election does not file a declaration of non-candidacy by the deadline under state law.

Max Prestigiacomo, 18, is the lone candidate to have filed as of Tuesday.

The City Council in November unanimously approved UW-Madison graduate student Sally Rohrer to represent the 8th District, which covers a large chunk of the UW-Madison campus.

