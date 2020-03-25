Can I still sell my house? Order take-out? Vote? What's considered 'essential' by Gov. Tony Evers?

Not exactly, but both largely affect residents the same way. Wisconsin’s new order stops short of a full “shelter in place” order that has been implemented in other places, including the San Francisco Bay Area and Chicago. But in practice, many things are similar.

Shelter in place orders are often used by local officials during or right after an emergency, including a natural disaster, or a mass shooting. They typically order residents to stay in their homes and without leaving, except for essential trips. That is how Evers’ latest order works, too.

Both types of orders shut down non-essential business and ban gatherings of more than 10 people. They are not lockdowns and there is no martial law imposed under them. People are still allowed to get groceries, go to the pharmacy, get supplies to work from home and go for walks outside.

The federal government gives states discretion to determine what businesses are essential and states make the final call for how businesses proceed within its borders.

How will this be enforced? Will the police stop me?