Campaigns pushed early on absentee voting in Wisconsin, but messages diverged on Election Day

On a typical Election Day, campaign staffers are usually up early to kick-start massive door-to-door canvassing operations and hustle as many of their voters to the polls as humanly possible.
But on Tuesday, in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, things looked a lot different.
Operations in the weeks leading up to Wisconsin’s primary were far from normal among the presidential contenders. And that didn’t change on Election Day — though the messaging varied by party.
On the Democratic side, staff and volunteers for both former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders — who was still in the race before suspending his campaign on Wednesday — were continuing to push what they had begun emphasizing weeks ago to supporters over the phone: vote absentee.
But while Trump Victory, a joint operation of the Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, led a “major push” on Election Day to encourage those with absentee ballots to submit one, officials also encouraged voters to participate in person “if they felt comfortable.”
The Tuesday efforts came after the Trump Victory team spent the early weeks of the get-out-the-vote push “heavily” encouraging people to request absentee ballots and vote early, an official said. But others also recruited volunteers and staff “who felt safe” and trained them as election observers “to ensure that poll workers were adhering to state election regulations.”
“Trump Victory’s Wisconsin team translated its sophisticated virtual campaigning efforts into effective GOTV operations — using calls and texts to ensure that voters cast their ballots for President Trump and Justice (Daniel) Kelly,” Trump Victory spokeswoman Anna Kelly wrote in an email.
Trump himself on Tuesday urged Wisconsinites via Twitter to “get out and vote NOW” for the conservative Kelly, who’s seeking a full 10-year term on the state Supreme court.
In the Biden camp, Wisconsin campaign officials have “been encouraging absentee/vote-by-mail only for several weeks,” state spokeswoman Julia Krieger said, noting the campaign had seen an uptick in volunteers for GOTV efforts in the state as the campaign shifted to virtual efforts in recent weeks.
Biden himself has said the in-person election shouldn’t have occurred to begin with.
“It should have been all mail ballots in, it should have been moved in a way that five other states have done it,” he said in a CNN interview Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Sanders, the winner of Wisconsin’s 2016 presidential primary against Hillary Clinton, warned Wisconsinites in a tweet Monday night after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Gov. Tony Evers couldn’t push back the state’s election that the campaign wouldn’t be engaging in “any traditional GOTV efforts.”
He officially dropped out of the race one day after Wisconsinites voted in the presidential primary during the pandemic.
Sanders' state coordinator Sean Ward said in the weeks preceding the election, the campaign focused on encouraging by-mail voting as staffers vacated their offices in Kenosha, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Oshkosh and Madison to campaign from home.
“We’re the campaign known for these big rallies and armies of volunteers and it’s been really interesting adapting from that method to a virtual method, but it went really well,” he said in an interview Wednesday, before the news of Sanders’ decision to drop out broke.
