Campaigns pushed early on absentee voting in Wisconsin, but messages diverged on Election Day

On a typical Election Day, campaign staffers are usually up early to kick-start massive door-to-door canvassing operations and hustle as many of their voters to the polls as humanly possible.

But on Tuesday, in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, things looked a lot different.

Operations in the weeks leading up to Wisconsin’s primary were far from normal among the presidential contenders. And that didn’t change on Election Day — though the messaging varied by party.

On the Democratic side, staff and volunteers for both former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders — who was still in the race before suspending his campaign on Wednesday — were continuing to push what they had begun emphasizing weeks ago to supporters over the phone: vote absentee.

But while Trump Victory, a joint operation of the Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, led a “major push” on Election Day to encourage those with absentee ballots to submit one, officials also encouraged voters to participate in person “if they felt comfortable.”