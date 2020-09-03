Campaign Notes: One week, two presidential visits

Editors' note: This story comes from Campaign Notes, a new email newsletter written by Cap Times reporter Briana Reilly about Wisconsin politics in the weeks before Election Day. Sign up here to receive it each Thursday in your inbox.
Four years after Hillary Clinton famously failed to campaign in Wisconsin during the general election, politicos here are still talking about it — and, up until this week, wondering whether Joe Biden would fall into the same trap.
But some of that discussion might be quelled after the former VP completes his trip to Kenosha today in the aftermath of the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, that left him paralyzed from the waist down.
Biden's visit comes two days after President Donald Trump stopped in Kenosha to survey property damage from the unrest in the wake of the shooting and to participate in a roundtable discussion.
That appearance was Trump's second in Wisconsin in as many weeks, a state he won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. On. Aug. 17, he held a rally in Oshkosh, hours before Democrats kicked off their convention, for which Biden was originally supposed to travel to Milwaukee. (He accepted his party's nomination from Delaware, citing COVID-19 concerns.)
In recent weeks, Republicans haven't pulled any punches against Biden and Democrats for not campaigning in-person in this key battleground state.
In other state news, GOP lawmakers gaveled in and quickly recessed Gov. Tony Evers' special session call on policing changes Monday, with one top Assembly lawmaker telling reporters action likely wouldn't come on related proposals until next session, which won't start until next year.
