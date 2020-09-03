Campaign Notes: One week, two presidential visits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editors' note: This story comes from Campaign Notes, a new email newsletter written by Cap Times reporter Briana Reilly about Wisconsin politics in the weeks before Election Day. Sign up here to receive it each Thursday in your inbox.

Four years after Hillary Clinton famously failed to campaign in Wisconsin during the general election, politicos here are still talking about it — and, up until this week, wondering whether Joe Biden would fall into the same trap.

But some of that discussion might be quelled after the former VP completes his trip to Kenosha today in the aftermath of the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, that left him paralyzed from the waist down.