Calls for shooting 'rioters' show up on pro-Madison police Facebook group

A Madison pro-police Facebook page is under fire after an incendiary protest flier drew threatening posts from people calling for lethal force against rioters.
The comments were in response to a flyer, widely circulated on the web, calling for protests on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 in solidarity with Kenosha, where Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer on Aug. 23. Two days later Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old vigilante from Illinois allegedly shot three protesters, killing two.
The flyer, which calls out police departments in Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago, invites participants to “Do what you want. F--- shit up.”
The administrator of the We Stand with the Madison Police Department Facebook page said the post reached more than 1 million people before it was taken down last Friday.
According to the News Lockdown, a news website run by freelance reporter Mason Muerhoff, the post garnered nearly 9,000 shares and some 4,000 comments, some of them calling for an armed confrontation with Black Lives Matter protesters.
“I wouldn’t mind going terrorist hunting tonight,” said one post.
“Shoot all of them,” said another.
In answer to a Facebook message, the administrator of the website blamed the failure of city officials to quell the unrest on the outpouring of frustration reflected in the posts.
"We do not support threats or acts of violence against anyone in our community. Period," the administrator said. "However, it is our Mayor and City Council that have left a public safety vacuum where citizens are beginning to feel they can no longer rely on local government to keep their community safe. Citizens are frustrated by the failure of our public officials to protect our community."
Of the comments, the person said "there is no way we can monitor every comment made to our page."
District 13 Ald. Tag Evers posted the News Lockdown story on his official city website on Friday.
“I trust these murderous threats are reported to the FBI,” Evers wrote on his blog page. “This is incipient fascism, jackboot thuggery overflowing with hateful bile, a clear and present danger to our city.”
Many of the comments, captured on screen shots before the post was removed, call for shooting rioters on sight, as well as promoting the presence of armed civilians to protect property.
“IF Sotya tells you to stand down, tell that c--- to go pound sand,” reads one comment, apparently referring to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “Furthermore, any burning and looting should be dealt with deadly force. Set up check points in a 5 block radius around the capital. Stop anyone with a backpack, all black clothing on. Set up snipers around in taller buildings.”
“Until rioters get taken out its not gonna stop,” reads another, “no more rubber bullets.”
As the protests that began after the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and revived after the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha grind on in the midst of a pandemic, the call for law-and-order is becoming more strident, egged on by President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday traveled to Kenosha to survey burned-out businesses, blaming the destruction on “anti-police and anti-American riots.”
Madison Ald. Tag Evers noted in his blog that he saw armed counter-protesters downtown on Aug. 24.
“The nightmare scenario was evident, that there could be bloodshed on the streets of Madison by vigilante groups,” he wrote. “Guns are showing up on both sides, and I was fearful of what could happen. What didn't happen Monday night in Madison did happen the next night in Kenosha as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse killed two people and wounded a third.”
Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said last week that officers have reported both protesters and counter protesters carrying guns.
“So far there have not been any recent significant issues here involving these folks,” he said in an email. “Obviously the protests/unrest that we’ve seen over the last few months pose an immense challenge for us to police. Adding a bunch of firearms into the mix is certainly not helpful. When we are aware of people openly carrying during these protests we certainly try to monitor them, but as you know it is legal to openly carry a firearm so we have very limited capacity to take action.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.