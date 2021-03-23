California water official tapped to lead Madison Water Utility

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has appointed a former California water official to lead the Madison Water Utility.

Krishna Kumar will become general manager of the utility June 1, the mayor’s office announced Tuesday.

Kumar retired in 2018 as general manager of the Marin Municipal Water District, where he served for six years. He previously worked in Sonoma County, California, including as general manager of the Valley of the Moon Water District.

He holds degrees in zoology from the University of Calicut and a masters degree in business administration from Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kerala, India.

Rhodes-Conway said Kumar brings “deep experience managing water utilities and leading them through challenging circumstances while demonstrating an exemplary commitment to high quality service.”

Among the challenges Kumar faces are declining water sales, aging pipes and PFAS contamination.

Kumar will replace Tom Heikkinen, who resigned on Jan. 9 with three years remaining on his contract.

