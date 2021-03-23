California water official appointed to lead Madison Water Utility

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Tuesday the appointment of Krishna Kumar to serve as general manager of the Madison Water Utility.
Kumar previously served as the head of the Marin Municipal Water Utility and the Valley of the Moon Water District in northern California.
“Mr. Kumar brings deep experience managing water utilities and leading them through challenging circumstances while demonstrating an exemplary commitment to high quality service,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “I look forward to working with him at the Madison Water Utility.”
His first day on the job, which comes with a $150,000 annual salary, is June 1, pending confirmation of his contract by the Madison City Council.
The Water Utility's previous general manager, Tom Heikkinen, left the job on Jan. 9 after serving for 12 years. Heikkinen left the post with three years remaining on his contract.
During the past few years, the Water Utility has dealt with challenging financial times, declining sales and water use, and PFAS contamination.
In 2018, Heikkinen’s contract came into question when the Madison Water Utility discovered a $6 million deficit, stemming from a decline in revenues from the budgeted $45.6 million to about $38.1 million.
However, the City Council approved the 5-year renewal at the time with four conditions set by then-Mayor Paul Soglin to address the financial state of the utility. Later that year, Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase and required the utility to produce a financial improvement plan.
