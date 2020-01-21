Cabinet appointees, bills on PFAS, homelessness, opioids up for votes Tuesday

Action on one of eight bills aiming to reduce homelessness comes after Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald last month cast doubts on whether the full package could pass his chamber as some have raised concerns about the $3.75 million annual price tag and the lack of Senate GOP involvement in the process.

All of the bills have passed the Assembly. The one before the Senate Tuesday, per the chamber's calendar, would allocate $500,000 each year to fund grants for homeless shelters in Wisconsin.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, a leading co-sponsor of the bills in the package, thanked the chamber "for joining in on this crucial fight" in a statement last week but warned the bill alone "is not a silver bullet."

