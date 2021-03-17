Businessman files lawsuit challenging ballot drop boxes, other election practices in Wisconsin Supreme Court

In the case, Fabick's attorneys say that the elections practices being challenged in the suit have not been authorized by state law, and that the WEC and certain municipalities, particularly the city of Madison and the city of Milwaukee, overruled state law.

"The State Legislature ... has expressly forbidden such practices," attorneys wrote. "And since these practices are unlawful, votes cast using these practices impermissibly dilute the lawfully cast votes of those Wisconsin voters who follow the statutory requirements."

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered responses in the case to be filed by March 30, though the court declined to handle the case on an expedited basis.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the issues the lawsuit takes aim at is the instructions from the WEC in October that municipal clerks could fill in missing witness address information on absentee ballots if they could "reasonably discern" the information on their own. Such instances would include if the clerk has personal knowledge that the witness lives at the same address as the voter; if the clerk has personal knowledge of the witness's address; or the clerk is otherwise able to discern the address from available lists or databases.

The WEC is controlled by a board consisting of three Republicans and three Democrats.