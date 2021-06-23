Businesses protest big bus rapid transit stations on State Street

“Every neighbor I’ve spoken to is for BRT but not at the sacrifice and expense of business closures,” said Carmelo Alfano, owner of Madison Modern Market, 310 State St. “We mainly rely on our window displays to capture people walking on our side and the other side of the street. A good percentage of customers come in mentioning seeing something they liked in the window. The bus stop would effectively cover my windows to potential shoppers. My business model did not include a bus shelter directly in front of my store.”

MMoCA has actively pivoted in the last year to make sure its windows inspire the public and provide a platform for artists and the community, and is also planning a sculpture specifically designed for public viewing, Brungardt said.

Christopher Vogel, chief financial officer at Overture Center, voiced another concern.

“We agree BRT will be a great service for our community; however, we do have concerns about a BRT station located on the 200 block of State Street,” he said. “The Orpheum, Overture Center, MMOCA and Comedy Club on State host large crowds; we’re concerned about stations blocking venue entrances in the event of an emergency. Safety during an emergency, such as an evacuation or fire, is our primary concern.”