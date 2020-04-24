Business association proposal would provide guidelines for reopening Wisconsin economy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Substantial risk businesses would need to implement mandatory personal protective equipment guidelines, limit the number of non-employee customers to 50% of fire code capacities and conduct employee entrance screenings, if possible.

"The higher the risk is for your business, the more you’re going to have to do," said Scott Manley, WMC's executive vice president of government relations.

Manley said the model would allow all businesses in the state to reopen as long as they follow the recommended guidelines.

"Under this approach, all businesses would be able to open if they undertake the mitigation requirements that would be applicable based on the risk score," Manley said. "We’re not contemplating sort of picking winners and losers in the marketplace.”

Businesses would be expected to resubmit data every week or so to adjust to COVID-19 trends.

Manley and Kapenga said the proposal has been circulated with state lawmakers and Evers.

"I thought it was a very productive discussion," Manley said. "We very much look forward to continuing to work with Gov. Evers and his team to hopefully make this model a reality."