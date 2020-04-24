Business association proposal would provide guidelines for reopening Wisconsin economy amid COVID-19 pandemic

As frustration among Republican lawmakers mounts over the state's safer-at-home order to close down nonessential businesses in Wisconsin, the state's largest business association on Friday unveiled a proposal to reopen the economy.
The proposal was unveiled the same day swarms of protesters planned to gather on the state Capitol grounds in defiance of Gov. Tony Evers’ extended stay-at-home order, despite warnings that holding the mass gathering could increase the spread of COVID-19 and make reopening the economy more difficult.
Evers recently extended his stay-at-home order, which was scheduled to end Friday, until May 26, and later put out a plan for how the state would eventually ease up on restrictions.
The "Wisconsin Normalization" plan, unveiled Friday by Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the most influential business association in the state, would provide a risk ranking for businesses based on the type of business, its respective county's health care capacity, infection rate, population density in their region and the concentration of people within the organization.
Under the plan, businesses would receive a placard identifying its level of risk — separating businesses into three categories, minimal, moderate and substantial risk.
Businesses would be required to follow different requirements based on risk level, with lower risk businesses required to encourage sick employees to stay home, encourage employees to work from home and implement routine cleaning and disinfection.
Substantial risk businesses would need to implement mandatory personal protective equipment guidelines, limit the number of non-employee customers to 50% of fire code capacities and conduct employee entrance screenings, if possible.
"The higher the risk is for your business, the more you’re going to have to do," said Scott Manley, WMC's executive vice president of government relations.
Manley said the model would allow all businesses in the state to reopen as long as they follow the recommended guidelines.
"Under this approach, all businesses would be able to open if they undertake the mitigation requirements that would be applicable based on the risk score," Manley said. "We’re not contemplating sort of picking winners and losers in the marketplace.”
Businesses would be expected to resubmit data every week or so to adjust to COVID-19 trends.
Manley and Kapenga said the proposal has been circulated with state lawmakers and Evers.
"I thought it was a very productive discussion," Manley said. "We very much look forward to continuing to work with Gov. Evers and his team to hopefully make this model a reality."
Proponents of the plan hope to implement it by May 4, but added that will likely be a legislative decision.
"Obviously the sooner the better at this point, with what's going on in the economy," Manley said.
Evers said Thursday his administration continues to look for more flexibility to reduce restrictions before May 26.
“We believe that the best way to move this state forward is to attack the disease, attack the virus,” Evers said. “While we’re doing that, we’re also looking for every flexibility we can find to dial back things that may be restricting businesses from opening or expanding.”
