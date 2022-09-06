Bus Rapid Transit, library, housing drive Madison mayor's record $368.4 million capital budget

Driven in part by high inflation, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Tuesday proposed a record $368.4 million capital budget for 2023 that will build bus rapid transit, an "Imagination Center" at Reindahl Park, and support lower-cost housing but provide no new, needed funds for the Madison Public Market.

For the $20 million Public Market, the mayor's proposal continues the current, approved funding levels for the project but includes no additional money to help close a $5.2 million financing gap revealed last week that will, at minimum, delay construction from November until early spring and could threaten the project altogether.

The City Council could add funds to help or fully close the market's financing gap as budget deliberations unfold in coming weeks and months.

Once again, the mayor's proposal includes no unexpected, big-price tag items, but fulfills many capital initiatives that were being planned and seen initial investments. It exceeds the current year's record $354.2 million budget and dwarfs the $166.4 million plan from 2021.

Inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, and rising construction prices have added $35 million in costs to the capital budget for 2023 and the nonbinding, five-year Capital Improvement Plan, city finance director David Schmiedicke said.

Those factors, for example, added $10 million to the cost of the initial east-west route of bus rapid transit, or BRT, next year and another $5 million to various projects in the Water Utility budget over time, Schmiedicke said.

Almost half of the proposed budget comes from a record $182.1 million in borrowing, with the remaining $186.3 coming from outside sources -- largely federal funds for transit facilities and the Vision Zero campaign aimed at curbing traffic deaths, Parking Utility and other utility revenues, and federal funds for BRT, a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that would run 60-foot-long buses on city streets and dedicated lanes with special stations.

The initial BRT route will run roughly between East Towne and West Towne. A second north-south route is scheduled to be built in 2024.

The budget delivers $10.5 million in borrowing and $4.5 million in private contributions to cover final costs of the $16.6 million Imagination Center, at Reindahl Park on the Far East Side, a one-story, 16,000-square-foot facility that will function as a library and parks pavilion that will also cost $1.5 million annually to operate.

It also provides money to help people purchase and rehab homes, provide tax relief to seniors, and support home ownership down payment assistance, and continues funding for flood mitigation and to address climate change.

"This budget puts our money where our values are, building a better Madison that will be strong, resilient and ready for the many challenges ahead of us," Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.

More for housing

The mayor's capital budget calls for another significant increase to the city's Affordable Housing Fund, raising the contribution from $7 million in 2022 to $10 million in 2023 with the same sum envisioned annually for the following five years.

"We have seen measurable gains in housing supply -- particularly in affordable housing -- in recent years," the mayor said. "But the need remains great and access to affordable housing remains out of reach for too many in our community."

As promised last week, the mayor also proposed another $3 million for the $21 million permanent men's homeless shelter to be built at 1902 Bartillon Drive on the Far East side. That money, plus funds previously budgeted by the city and county and additional funds announced by County Executive Joe Parisi last week, would complete the financing for the project.

The budget adds $990,000 to the $3.6 million budgeted in the current year to cover expenses when the town of Madison dissolves and is attached to the city and Fitchburg on Nov. 1. Madison will absorb 90% of the town's area and 79% of its population.

The new funds are for improvements to the town hall at 2120 Fish Hatchery Road, parkland improvements and deferred maintenance, plus signs, pavement markings and street lighting.

The city, now in its third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout, has received $47.2 million in federal COVID relief money. In July 2021, it adopted a plan to use the money to address critical community issues, support an equitable recovery and continue to provide government services. The proposed capital budget supports multi-year efforts that have not fully spent their federal aid.

All told, about $101.1 million of previously authorized borrowing for projects such as BRT, the homeless men's shelter and Metro's Transit's satellite bus facility, both on the Far East Side, will carry over from 2022 to 2023.

Atwood Road reconstruction

The 256-page budget document details an array of spending for capital initiatives and projects, from modest to grand.

The budget helps fund the reconstruction of Atwood Avenue from Fair Oaks Avenue to Cottage Grove Road to a three-lane boulevard with multi-use paths for the Lake Loop route around Lake Monona and a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Starkweather Creek. The city's share is $6.7 million.

The budget includes $350,000 to help locate and plan for Amtrak service.

It provides $7.8 million from a tax incremental financing (TIF) district for multiple improvements at the Village on Park mall, 2300 S. Park St. It includes support for the Urban League of Greater Madison's Black Business Hub, demolition of a building for a parking lot, lower-cost housing and a parking garage. The proposal adds to the $11.2 million approved in 2022.

It delivers $5.1 million to expand the Warner Park Community Recreation Center on the North Side to provide space for additional community programming, $2.4 million for a 4,000-square-foot multi-season building at Door Creek Park on the Far East Side, and $1.55 million for restroom facilities at Country Grove Park on the Far West Side.

The goal is to build a more affordable, greener and resilient city, Rhodes-Conway said.

"My goal with this budget is to build healthy, strong neighborhoods with libraries, parks, trails and family-friendly events that embrace the great diversity of our city," she said.

Public Market shortfall

The mayor offered no additional funds for the $20 million Public Market.

Last week, the city informed the nonprofit Madison Public Market Foundation, which will operate the facility on the city's East Side, that it had to withdraw an application for a $3.4 million federal grant that was a key piece of the market's financing package, and that rising construction costs have also added $1.8 million to the project.

The city intends to create the market from a two-story, 45,000-square-foot, city-owned building at 200 N. First St. that formerly held the Fleet Services Division and has been used as a temporary homeless men's shelter since December 2020. Fleet Services operations have relocated to a new 105,000-square-foot building at 4151 Nakoosa Trail, on the Far East Side. The city and county are preparing new temporary and permanent men's shelters.

To finance the market, the city had intended to use $7 million in city tax incremental financing (TIF), $849,000 in city funds, $3 million in private donations and the $3.4 million federal Economic Development Agency grant. In February, Gov. Tony Evers announced $4 million for the market from a state program that uses federal COVID-19 relief funds, which city officials then said was the last piece of funding needed.

The city's project team estimates that about $800,000 to $1 million can be cut from the project without "deep, negative impact" to the overall operations of the market, a memo to the Public Market Development Committee says. The city is exploring a new source of federal funding, but at most, it could provide only $1 million toward the market, the memo says.

The "Horizon List"

The mayor has also placed several projects on the "horizon list" for projects that meet a clear community purpose but are not yet fleshed out enough to be included in the nonbinding, five-year Capital Improvement Plan.

Those include:

A $3.9 million remodel of Fire Station 4, 1437 Monroe St.

A $16.1 million Elver Park Community Center.

$4.5 million in facility improvements at James Madison Park.

$14.5 million to implement the Vilas Park Master Plan.

A $15.7 million North District police station.

A $22.9 million police property and evidence facility.

The five-year plan shows the capital budget falling unevenly from $368.4 million in 2023 to $167.2 million in 2028. Borrowing would also fall unevenly from $182.1 in 2023 to $101.3 in 2028.

The city's Finance Committee will consider amendments to the capital budget this month. The mayor will introduce an operating budget for 2023 on Oct. 10, followed by Finance Committee consideration of operating budget amendments and City Council adoption of both budgets on the week of November 15.