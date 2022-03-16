Builder who hoped to save a piece of Madison's Black history seeks to demolish and rebuild

The worn light-brown house with dark trim on the Near East Side is woven into the history of the city’s earliest African American neighborhood.

But it might soon be gone.

Greg Werth, the new owner, who restores vintage homes, intended to save the two-story Carmichael House, built in the mid-1850s and moved to 114 N. Blount St. in 1923. It’s one of three houses, all constructed around the 1850s and moved from Downtown to the area in the early 20th century, that constitute the tiny East Dayton National Register District associated with some of the area’s leading Black pioneer families.

The house and two others in the district — the Hill residence and a grocery, which operated for more than 50 years at 649 E. Dayton St., and the Miller house next door, 647 E. Dayton St., once a rooming house that was the first residence of many Black families looking for opportunity and a better life — are the last vestiges of the city’s original African American community on the Near East Side. Those two structures became city landmarks.

Once Werth bought the Carmichael House from the Hill family in December, peeled away the interior plaster and more closely inspected the foundation, he realized the house couldn’t be saved and restored. He is now seeking city permission to raze and replace it with new construction that echoes the current structure.

“I purchased it with every intention of saving the place,” he said. “Nobody could have seen the true problems with the house until the plaster was removed. I’m left with no choice but to tear the place down. I plan to pay homage to the house in as many ways as I can.”

Until this week, the Hill family thought Werth intended to restore the structure. Now it has signs on the front porch that say “Keep Out” and “Caution, Unsafe Building, Do not Enter” and yellow caution tape stretched across the front porch stairs.

The family sold the house because it could not afford the property taxes and cost to do a restoration, said Freddie Mae Hill, one of nine siblings whose grandparents operated the grocery at 649 E. Dayton St. and whose namesake aunt was the first African American to graduate from UW-Madison.

“If we had the money, we would have fixed it up ourselves,” she said. “I hope it will not be torn down. There are only three buildings left from way back. (But) there’s nothing we can do about it. It’s really up to the city.”

On March 7, the city’s Landmarks Commission considered the proposed demolition and found the structure has historic value as contributing to the East Dayton National Register Historic District, city preservation planner Heather Bailey said.

The Plan Commission will take the advisory recommendation into consideration when evaluating the proposed demolition of the house as soon as May.

A rich history

If not for a sign and some plaques, it would be easy to miss the rich African American history at the corner of North Blount and East Dayton streets.

The Hill properties were originally owned by John Turner, a formerly enslaved man from Kentucky, and his wife, Martha, who organized the Douglass Beneficial Society, a self-help organization based on the teachings of Frederick Douglass, as well as the community’s first Sunday school. In 1901, the Turners provided a boarding house and meeting place for the Beneficial Society by moving a two-story building from Downtown to 649 E. Dayton St.

Around that time, Turner, Miller and others organized the first Black church in Madison, the African Methodist Episcopal Church, the group moving an old frame Norwegian Lutheran Church — now gone — to 631 E. Dayton St. The church and Beneficial Society helped attract other Black families to the area.

After her husband died, Martha Turner eventually sold the building at 649 E. Dayton St. to the wife of the Rev. Charles Thomas, pastor of the church. The Thomases lived in the house and opened a grocery store there.

In 1908, William and Anna Mae Miller moved a large, substantial house to 647 E. Dayton St. to serve as another rooming house for Black immigrants to the city. The wife organized the Book Lovers’ Club, an active but short-lived literary society. In 1986, developer Randy Alexander used old photographs and other information to restore the exterior to its 1908 appearance.

John Hill, who had first visited Madison while visiting a relative attending the university, moved his family from Atlanta to Madison in 1910.

In 1917, Hill bought the house with attached grocery at 649 E. Dayton St. and he and his wife Amanda, ran the store for more than five decades. The store prospered during World War II and became a neighborhood institution. Freddie Mae Hill, their granddaughter, still lives there.

In 1923, Hill moved an old house to 114 N. Blount St. to serve as the home of Ida Carmichael, the widowed mother of Amanda Hill. It was the last “new” house to be moved to the area. After the 1920s, the neighborhood stabilized but did not grow, with many new Black immigrants moving to the Greenbush area south of Downtown.

Colenthia Hill Hunter, another of John Hill’s nine grandchildren, said she has warm memories of the store and growing up at 118 N. Blount St., which was eventually demolished, and 114 N. Blount St. She said she is upset by the possible loss of another piece of the city’s Black history.

Too many issues

Werth, the fifth generation to be raised in his family’s 1800s farmhouse in Markesan, about 60 miles north of Madison, said he became interested in restoration when his father invested a lot of time and effort to save the family home. Since graduating from UW-Stevens Point, he has restored more than a dozen vintage houses, mostly in Madison.

The historic house at 114 N. Blount St. fit the profile for restoration and he said he told the Hill family that was his intent.

But the house simply has too many issues, Werth said, including:

A block wall foundation built before the home’s arrival at the site, built to the wrong dimensions and altered prior to the home being placed on it, which compromised the structural integrity.

The foundation is significantly bowed in.

Beams intended to support the flooring and roof systems were never properly done, and the entire center of the house has been wholly unsupported and steadily caving-in for at least 50 years.

The house was “balloon framed,” typical of a house of its vintage. But it was built without structural sheathing installed, meaning it has nothing to keep it standing straight.

The house was built with undersized lumber, leading to significant sagging of the floors and interior support systems.

The house was remodeled and added to multiple times without any thought toward structural design.

“There is no way to repair this home without replacing and rebuilding every aspect of it from the ground up, which is why I am seeking to demolish it,” Werth said. “I am not the guy who came to demolish this place. I’m the unfortunate guy who has to do so.”

“While I would love it if we could save and repurpose all historic buildings, I do recognize the reality of there being some structures that are not feasible to repair,” Bailey said.

“In terms of there being a ‘preservation win’ for this situation, I would love for there to be more visibility for the deep roots of Madison’s African-American history,” she said. “I want more people to know how important the East Dayton neighborhood was and how the people who lived there made a difference to our city.“

