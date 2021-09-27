Budget proposal would arm Dane County sheriff deputies with online help in mental health emergencies

Under a new program Dane County Executive Joe Parisi plans to include in his 2022 budget, a sheriff deputy could refer a resident in crisis to a mental health service provider through an internet-connected tablet.
The effort would essentially bring 24/7 mental health resources throughout Dane County, particularly in rural areas where services are spread farther apart, and supplement the ongoing work of three crisis workers embedded in the sheriff’s office.
“We're really excited about partnering with the sheriff on this and being able to provide yet another level of service to people when they're in need, and when they may be at their most vulnerable,” Parisi said in an interview.
“Telehealth has grown so much,” Parisi said. “We've learned so much through the pandemic that something like this would have seemed... very different to us two years ago than it does now. It's something people have a much better comfort level with.”
Parisi is expected to include the $250,000 initiative in his 2022 budget proposal, which he is scheduled to announce Friday. If adopted by the Dane County Board of Supervisors, the funding would pay for the tablets, any hardware necessary for them to operate and additional, on-call service providers.
The specific number of tablets and service providers have not yet been determined. If the funds are approved in next year’s budget, the county would work to acquire the tablets and hire personnel within the first quarter of 2022.
In addition to the three crisis workers in the sheriff’s office, over 80 deputies are trained in crisis intervention training. While some situations deputies encounter may be resolved best by an in-person crisis worker, the tablet could provide help more quickly.
“This would be immediate access,” Parisi said. “This just provides so much flexibility and instant assistance.”
Should the program be implemented, each squad car would have a tablet, just like each vehicle includes a cell phone.
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in an interview that the tablets would be an “additional tool” that increase resources for the community, especially during a mental health crisis.
“It's really about getting the best professional help that's out there in the hands of our community members,” Barrett said.
He said the new initiative would allow deputies to “de-escalate, divert and deflect” those who are experiencing mental and behavioral health crises from the criminal justice system. Barrett said this reduces recidivism, crime rates and the jail population.
Keeping the jail population low is an important priority as the county assesses the future of its major jail renovation project, which is about $22 million over budget. An independent criminal justice research group, JFA Institute, reported Thursday that cutting two floors from a proposed seven-story tower could bring the cost down as long as the jail population remains low, according to the the Wisconsin State Journal.
The tablet initiative is modeled on an existing program in Cook County, Illinois. Parisi said his chief of staff, Josh Wescott, brought the idea to him.
In Cook County, the virtual assistance program began early this year in an effort to address mental health-related calls for service by working with people directly or their families and friends, according to Matt Walberg, press secretary for the Cook County Sheriff’s press office.
The virtual program grew out of a treatment response team that was created in 2019 “to bridge the gap in services for those seeking treatment for overdoses.”
“Our office's goal is to de-escalate volatile calls for service to prevent unnecessary involvement in the criminal justice system, and to then provide resources and assistance to an individual in order to engage them in services that reduce or eliminate the need for police responses,” Walberg said.
In practice, officers report that volatile solutions are calmed when people are offered the chance to talk to a clinician.
“By speaking with a social worker who is not directly involved on scene, individuals are able to feel that they are being heard and are receiving unbiased support from someone outside law enforcement,” Walberg said. “This immediate connection from the social worker also gives our officers time to better understand the issue and decide on the best course of action.”
Walberg said the model is cost effective and has been scaled to fit the needs of any particular community. For example, the village of Oak Lawn, a suburb near Chicago, began supplying its officers with tablets and using the Cook County treatment response team for mental health-related calls.
