Republicans on the state's budget writing committee voted to boost the minimum wage for employees at the state's prisons by 14% to address position vacancies at institutions across the state.
Republicans leaders on Tuesday also approved a 2% annual wage increase for most state employees, including those in the Department of Corrections, and set aside millions to fund compensation for prison employees working overtime as the state's correctional institutions struggle with vacancy rates.
The proposal to boost the minimum wage, which Republicans passed 11-4, goes further than that of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers by increasing pay for entry-level corrections employees by $2.35 per hour, from $16.65 to about $19 per hour by 2021.
Evers had proposed increasing the minimum wage in the Department of Corrections to $18.22 per hour.
GOP members of the Joint Committee on Finance, Reps. John Nygren, R-Marinette, Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, and Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said they'll also increase wages for more senior correctional officers by an amount similar to that of entry-level employees to achieve fairness.
Their plan would also provide one-time service awards of $250 to correctional officers after 10 years served; $500 after 15 years served; $750 after 20 years served; and $1,000 after 25 years served and every 5 years thereafter.
In sum, the wage increases for correctional officers amount to a $37 million increase over current levels, more than the $24 million the governor had proposed.
Separate from those increases are those approved for overtime compensation for correctional officers. Republicans on the committee 11-4 signed off on about $122 million over the two-year budget cycle to pay for prison worker overtime costs, about $7 million less than the governor proposed. Part of the reduction in overtime is due to the pay raises for correctional officers, which have the potential to reduce the need for overtime in the coming years.
Republicans say the increase in funding will help address yawning position vacancies at many of the state's prisons and underscore the value of correctional officers.
The plan to boost funding comes as many of the prison system's security officer positions go unfilled. In April, 739 of the state's 4,651 correctional officer and correctional sergeant positions were vacant, representing a 16% vacancy rate.
Vacancy rates have contributed to low employee morale at some corrections institutions.
The Evers administration has attempted to address the problem through a patchwork of $5 per hour temporary pay increases at select institutions at the Department of Corrections. Republicans have criticized those temporary increases, arguing they could prompt corrections officers to leave their current positions for higher paying ones at other institutions, creating a new vacancy problem.
Democrats on the committee, such as Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, slammed members of the GOP for creating the vacancy crisis. Republicans previously instituted similar temporary pay increases, but by a lesser amount.
"We continue to hear this hypocrisy of going after this governor for doing targeted hourly add-ons to our maximum security prisons when you all did this but you did it ineffectively," Taylor said.
Republicans in their plan would bar employees receiving the $5 per hour temporary pay bump from receiving a $2.65 per hour raise until the second year of the budget cycle.
Under the state government-wide pay increase Republicans approved, state employees would get a 2% pay bump on Jan. 1, 2020 and again one year later. The measure they adopted does not go as far as Evers' proposal, which would have provided about $8 million more to boost pay for some positions to keep it on par with those in the private sector. The Republican plan also gutted a provision Evers put forward to increase the minimum wage for non-UW executive branch employees to $15 per hour.
The Joint Finance Committee did not take up a proposal from Evers to provide $15 million to build 3 barracks style units to house prisoners. They could reconsider the motion when they take up the state capital budget for large building projects.