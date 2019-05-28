The Legislature's budget-writing committee approved a series of measures to increase pay for prosecutors and public defenders — raises lawyers say are desperately needed to address delays in the justice system caused by low pay rates.
The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee also called Tuesday for adding a net of roughly 20 prosecutor positions and passed a $25.6 million plan to increase pay for private lawyers assigned by the State Public Defender’s Office to represent clients who can’t afford legal representation. Their rate would increase by $30 to $70 per hour.
"Lawyers aren't taking these cases and we are in crisis," said Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee.
The current $40 rate for state-appointed lawyers is the lowest in the nation and unchanged since 1995, despite the Public Defender's Office requesting increased reimbursement in every budget request since then.
The current rate has led to situations in which attorneys can lose money on cases assigned by the Public Defender's Office. Lawyers say the rate often isn’t enough to mount a serious defense. Private lawyers handle about 40% of the office's cases.
The low rate has become the subject of litigation, with six plaintiffs arguing their constitutional rights to a lawyer and a speedy trial were violated.
The $70 per hour rate begins with cases assigned Jan. 1 should the full GOP-controlled Legislature approve and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers sign the budget. Republicans declined to index the rate to inflation every two years, a provision Democrats wanted to include.
The Republican plan passed Tuesday would provide 2% raises in both 2020 and 2021 for eligible assistant district attorneys, deputy district attorneys, assistant state public defenders and assistant attorneys general.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack said in a statement that the committee's votes "will strengthen and support Wisconsin’s justice system."
The motions passed 12-4 on a party-line vote. Democrats voted against them because some of the new prosecutor positions in Milwaukee County would be paid with grant funding rather than general program revenue.