Budget committee votes on funding for Veterans Affairs, declines funding for Black Historical Society

Also on Tuesday, the committee approved budget items in the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, Educational Communications Board, Historical Society, Financial Institutions, Lieutenant Governor, Employment Relations Commission and Department of Revenue.

The budget Republicans approved for the Historical Society caused particular heartburn for Democrats, who complained it did not incorporate the $169,000 in additional state tax dollars Evers' requested for the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, which documents and preserves historical records and artifacts related to African Americans and their history in Wisconsin. The organization operates a museum located in Milwaukee.

The GOP's decision to decline approving more funding for the Black Historical Society erupted in a rift between Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, who is African American, and Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, who is white.

Johnson said the Black Historical Society is vital to communities of color in the state, and that the organization's founder and executive director, Clayborn Benson, has dipped into his retirement earnings to keep the museum's doors open.