Budget committee to take up Department of Justice settlements next week

The Legislature's budget committee will meet next Tuesday to approve four proposed settlements reached by the state Department of Justice, potentially adding to the handful of settlements approved by the Republican-controlled committee under its newfound oversight authority.

The ability to approve proposed settlement agreements was granted to the state's 16-member Joint Finance Committee in December of 2018, when Republicans passed laws limiting the powers of incoming Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, before former Republican Gov. Scott Walker left office.

Under the new law, Kaul is required to seek the finance committee’s approval to reach settlement agreements in certain cases, an authority previously left to the discretion of the Department of Justice.

The law, which Republicans say puts the Legislature on a level playing field with the executive branch, has been criticized by Democrats, who say it’s simply a mechanism for GOP lawmakers to micromanage the attorney general.

Since 2018, the budget committee has only passed a handful of settlements, and Kaul has criticized the committee for stalling on high-dollar settlements because members refused to sign confidentiality agreements to discuss them.