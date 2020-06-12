Budget committee to take up Department of Justice settlements next week

The Legislature's budget committee will meet next Tuesday to approve four proposed settlements reached by the state Department of Justice, potentially adding to the handful of settlements approved by the Republican-controlled committee under its newfound oversight authority.
The ability to approve proposed settlement agreements was granted to the state's 16-member Joint Finance Committee in December of 2018, when Republicans passed laws limiting the powers of incoming Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, before former Republican Gov. Scott Walker left office.
Under the new law, Kaul is required to seek the finance committee’s approval to reach settlement agreements in certain cases, an authority previously left to the discretion of the Department of Justice.
The law, which Republicans say puts the Legislature on a level playing field with the executive branch, has been criticized by Democrats, who say it’s simply a mechanism for GOP lawmakers to micromanage the attorney general.
Since 2018, the budget committee has only passed a handful of settlements, and Kaul has criticized the committee for stalling on high-dollar settlements because members refused to sign confidentiality agreements to discuss them.
With the handful of settlements the committee has approved, the parties had agreed to allow members to see the proposed agreements. The defendants in Tuesday's cases have also given permission for the committee to review the terms.
Settlements
The committee is set to approve four settlement agreements, some of which are time sensitive. The first is a $15,000 penalty against defendants in the prosecution of a former owner and operator of a farm for violations of the state's agricultural runoff management rules.
The second case is a $20,000 settlement paid by defendants in the prosecution of the owner of a construction and demolition landfill for failing to close the landfill. The third is in the prosecution of a property owner for failing to clean up an oil spill, in which he'll pay $100,000 and clean up the spill.
The fourth case is an action against several businesses for a deceptive scheme to induce consumers to lease, rent or purchase uninhabitable properties. The defendants would pay $350,000 in restitution, among other proposed arrangements in the settlement.
