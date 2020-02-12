Budget committee rejects full youth prison funding, delaying Lincoln Hills closure

The GOP-led budget committee's refusal to fully fund much-needed facility upgrades to the state's juvenile justice system is expected to spell more delays to the closure of Wisconsin's embattled Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake youth prisons.

Voting along party lines Wednesday, the Joint Committee on Finance gave preliminary approval to $102 million in funding for four new county-run centers — which is up from the $80 million allocated in the budget. The gap could be filled by the state Building Commission, a panel headed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that has bonding authority.

The committee also denied DOC’s request for $73 million for two state-run facilities in Milwaukee and Outagamie counties for more serious offenders.

DOC secretary Kevin Carr said the decision makes it "very unlikely" that Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake will close by the latest deadline of July 1, 2021.

"There's no sticker shock here, that should have been anticipated," Carr said of the department's funding request. "Our ability to fund these facilities in order to do what's best for our kids in this state, it has to be a priority. Obviously it does not appear to be a priority for those who made the decision today."