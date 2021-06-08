Budget committee reduces borrowing for road projects, cuts transit aid to Madison, Milwaukee

"This transportation budget meets the needs of our communities while borrowing at a responsible level," committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said. "This is going to have long-term benefits to our transportation fund."

Democratic members of the committee took aim at the GOP budget for including a one-time 50% cut to mass transit operating assistance funding. All told, the two cities would see a roughly $41 million cut in state funding over the biennium.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said the transit cut would have the largest impact on the communities of Madison and Milwaukee, where public transit ridership is highest, and could drastically impact busing services, which runs counter to the mounting GOP call for individuals to get back to work as the state recovers from the pandemic.

"You can't say that you want people to go back to work and then impede their ability to do so, especially those individuals that have to rely on public transportation," Johnson said.

Committee co-chair Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said those funds could be made up using federal stimulus funds.

Funding for transit systems in Green Bay and Appleton would not be cut.